Buffalo doesn't really need one, but there are some interesting prospects that could still be on the board when the team makes its first pick

The Buffalo Bills' first scheduled draft selection won't occur until Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, as the team picks at No. 54 overall.

Luckily, the Bills do not have a glaring need on their roster, making this year's draft quite intriguing. Buffalo's front office, led by general manager Brandon Beane, can go in a multitude of directions with the pick, leaving quite a bit of interest and uncertainty with whom the Bills could select.

This installment of our position-by-position series looks at the safety prospects and which players could still be on the board when the Bills make their first selection at the upcoming draft.

Current roster

The Bills aren't in desperate need for a safety. In fact, they're really not in need of a safety at all. Jordan Poyer signed a two-year extension that keeps him in Buffalo through 2022. Micah Hyde's contract, which he signed prior to the 2017 campaign, will expire after the 2021 season. The duo has combined to be one of the most productive safety combinations since their pairing in 2017. Dean Marlowe, Siran Neal, and Jaquan Johnson are currently signed as depth players. Neal spent some time playing as the "big" nickel cornerback when called upon.

Hyde and Poyer are cemented on top of the depth chart. Buffalo could draft a player later in the draft, possibly Day 3, and see if this player can battle for a depth spot. However, it could also look for a player who could play in multiple roles, similar to how Neal is used against certain matchups.

When the Bills pick in the second round, they have to make the choice of selecting the best player available, who could be a safety, or looking to a position of where greater depth is needed. They might also look for a player who could be the heir apparent to either Hyde or Poyer, since the team lacks any glaring needs on the roster. A safety could be a luxury at this point, giving head coach Sean McDermott another tool to use on defense.

Kyle Dugger | Lenoir-Rhyne

Dugger, a Division II standout, is making folks know the location of Lenoir-Rhyne (it's in North Carolina). Dugger has the size, athleticism, and playmaking ability to make things happen at the next level. He looked out of place at times, not because of his play, but because of his dominance of players at the DII level; he was that much better than the competition. Even though he missed time due to injury, Dugger earned the best defensive player honors in Division II. He intercepted 10 passes during his collegiate career. He also returned six punts for touchdowns. There's a lot to like about Dugger; the main concern is how quickly he will adjust to superior competition.

Antoine Winfield Jr. | Minnesota

Bills fans know this name, as Antoine's father played for the Bills from 1999 to 2003. Winfield, Jr., is quite a player as well. Some might look the other way at his size, but Winfield, Jr. plays big for his 5-foot-9 frame. He recognizes plays well and jumps on routes. Winfield was constantly involved in the play, registering 83 tackles and seven interceptions. He is a solid tackler and a great piece to add to a secondary. At the combine, Winfield helped his stock as many do via the 40-yard dash. He clocked in at 4.45 seconds, the third-best among all safety prospects.

Ashtyn Davis | California

Davis moved from the cornerback position to safety during his final two seasons at California. He is an athletic player who is physical and tough. Davis registered 105 tackles and six interceptions. over the past two years as a Bear. His versatility is a plus. The former walk-on will continue to develop at the next level, as he looks to fortify his tackle and angles of pursuit. He's another player that's easy to like his future prospects from this draft. Due to offseason surgery, Davis did not compete at the combine, but he's known as a speedy defensive back.

Jeremy Chinn | Southern Illinois

Chinn is another player with great size and athleticism found at the safety position at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. Chinn is the tallest safety in the draft and also had the third-fastest 40 time. He is quick and aggressive, often taking the best route to the ball carrier. Chinn can cut down on space efficiently against ball carriers. He ended his collegiate career with243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defended, and six forced fumbles. Chinn will need to develop with more complex schemes at the next level. In addition, the receivers he faces in the NFL will be a little more precise than the Missouri Valley Conference.

K'Von Wallace | Clemson

Wallace played safety and big nickel last year. His versatility is intriguing entering the next level. He recorded 72 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, and two sacks last year. Wallacedoesn't have the range as the upper tier of safeties in this class. In addition, he may not be the most effective option if he's the deepest player on the field. The second-round may be a bit high for Wallace, but he could be a good depth option and contribute on special teams.