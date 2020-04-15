Buffalo has been here before and has fared well, and not so well, without a pick in the opening round

Barring an unforeseen move between now and some point next Thursday night during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills’ hierarchy will be doing nothing more than staring blankly at each other via their Zoom hookup.

For just the sixth time since 1967 when the NFL and AFL agreed to participate in a combined draft, the Bills do not have a first-round pick.

It was sent away to Minnesota last month in the trade that brought wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. Thus, unless the Bills make another trade to get themselves back into the first round, they’re going to spend Thursday planning what to do with their initial pick during the second round on Friday, currently No. 54 overall.

“Obviously, time will tell if this move for Stefon was right,” general manager Brandon Beane said during a Zoom video call with reporters two weeks ago. “Sometimes the best-laid plans don’t always translate, but we’re confident and that’s why we swung the first-round pick. You guys know I love draft picks, and that was not easy for me to part with the first-round pick, but at the same time I view (Diggs) as our first-round pick and I thought it was good for the value of getting a guy like Stefon.”

Here’s a look back at the other drafts in which the Bills did not make a pick in the opening round, the reason why, and who wound up being the first player they chose.

1988-1989: Blockbuster Bennett deal

On Halloween night in 1987, general manager Bill Polian made what has long been considered one of the most important trades in team history when he acquired rookie linebacker Cornelius Bennett in a massive three-team transaction.

The Bills’ Super Bowl teams were coming together piece by piece, but one thing they lacked was a stud edge rusher to pair with Bruce Smith. Bennett had been picked second overall in the 1987 draft by the Colts but refused to sign. His holdout looked like it would cost him the entire season, but then the Colts, Bills and Rams got together for a head-spinning deal.

The Bills traded their first-round choices in both 1988 and 1989, their second-round pick in 1989, and running back Greg Bell to Indianapolis for Bennett. The Colts then flipped that entire package plus their own first- and second-round picks in 1988, a second-rounder in 1989, and running back Owen Gill to the Rams for running back Eric Dickerson.

“Right off, Bennett is our No. 1 choice (for 1988),” Polian said, the same rationale Beane used regarding Diggs, that he essentially becomes the 2020 first-round pick.

In 1988, the Bills didn’t make a selection until No. 40 overall, and they made it count. They picked running back Thurman Thomas, a first-round projection who had slipped due to concerns about a knee injury suffered in college.

In 1989, the Bills sat out the first two rounds before taking wide receiver Don Beebe in the third round, No. 82 overall. Both Thomas and Beebe, and Bennett of course, became key members of the Bills’ Super Bowl teams.

1998: The Rob Johnson trade

Even though the Bills had just signed Doug Flutie out of the Canadian Football League less than a month earlier and told him he’d be their starting quarterback, GM John Butler couldn’t resist trading for Johnson who, despite limiting playing time, had shown potential.

“I’ve talked to all the other quarterbacks and I told them they would all have an opportunity, but I think going in right now, Rob is our No. 1 quarterback,” said coach Wade Phillips. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. We started forward with a new era. This isn’t the Marv Levy-Jim Kelly era, hopefully it’s the Wade Phillips-Rob Johnson era.”

The Bills sent their first- and fourth-round picks to Jacksonville for Johnson, and the Jaguars used Buffalo’s No. 9 overall pick to select running back Fred Taylor. Taylor would go on to play 13 seasons, 11 with Jacksonville, gaining 11,695 yards and scoring a total of 74 touchdowns.

The oft-injured Johnson played only 30 games (26 starts, 9-17 record) in four seasons with Buffalo, throwing just 27 TD passes.

With their first pick in the 1998 draft, the Bills took linebacker Sam Cowart at No. 39 overall. Cowart, who made the all-rookie team and was picked for the 2000 Pro Bowl, was on his way to a nice career before injuries derailed him.

He suffered a knee injury late in 2000, and after making a return in 2001 he tore his Achilles in Week 1 and never again played for the Bills, finishing off with three years for the Jets and one for the Vikings.

2005: The J.P. Losman experiment

The Bills used their own first-round pick in 2004 to take wide receiver Lee Evans 13th overall. But with Drew Bledsoe showing rapid signs of decline in 2003, GM Tom Donahoe decided now was the time to draft his replacement.

He packaged Buffalo’s 2005 first-round pick plus second- and fifth-round picks in 2004 to move into Dallas’ No. 22 position in 2004 to draft Losman.

Losman spent 2004 on the bench watching Bledsoe continue to struggle, and then became the starter in 2005, though he missed seven games due to injury. In his only full season, 2006, Losman provided some hope with 3,051 passing yards as he got into a groove with Evans, but over the next two years Trent Edwards gradually surpassed him.

Sidelined until the second round in 2005, with the 55th overall pick Donahoe chose wide receiver/kick returner Roscoe Parrish. Parrish rarely gave the Bills much in the passing game, but he did become their all-time leader in punt returns (135) and punt return yards (1,622), and his three TDs are tied for first.

2015: The Sammy Watkins trade

Doug Whaley was looking to make a splash, which was one of several problems he had during his time as the Bills’ GM. So, even though the Bills had the ninth pick in the first round of the 2014 draft, a year fairly deep at wide receiver, he couldn’t resist switching places with the Browns.

He swapped places with the Browns, his No. 9 for their No. 4, so he could take Watkins. The move also cost the Bills their first- and fourth-round spots in 2015.

Watkins played only three years for Buffalo, catching 153 passes for 2,459 yards and 17 TDs, decent production, but certainly not worthy of No. 4 overall status.

When the current regime of Beane and coach Sean McDermott came aboard in 2017, they saw Watkins as a valuable asset to the build for the future, and they dealt him to the Rams. The second-round pick they obtained was later used as part of the trade package with Tampa Bay that allowed the Bills to move up to No. 7 to select Josh Allen in 2018.

Interestingly, the first player the Bills took in the 2015 draft, cornerback Ronald Darby in the second round, was traded by Beane to Philadelphia on the same day Beane dealt Watkins. One of the picks he obtained from the Eagles was the third-rounder Buffalo used to take defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in 2018.

