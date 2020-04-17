The senior is a three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs and he reflects on a senior baseball season that's on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic

With the spring sports season on pause, The Daily Messenger asked some area seniors to write about their thoughts and feelings. Today, it's Dominick Trippi of Honeoye.

***

Looking back, I should have anticipated that my senior year would unfold the way that it has.

I remember back in late January, my mom showed me a news article that she found about this unknown virus that had infected 600 people in China. I could tell she was unnerved by what she had found but I kind of shrugged it off as a foreign problem that had no effect on me.

Little did I know that two months later I would be stuck at home, unable to go to school let alone play baseball because of the same exact virus.

I’ll be honest, when I found out that spring sports were put on hold I was upset. We had just come off a successful season of basketball this winter and I was looking forward to continuing that success in baseball this spring. Being a three-sport athlete, I enjoy every sport that I am involved in but baseball has been a passion of mine for a long time.

The possibility of having my last season of high school baseball taken away is hard to process.

The first word that came to mind when all of this started to unfold was, “unfair." I thought to myself, of all years why did this have to happen MY senior year.

The spring of senior year is supposed to be the last stretch before graduation. A time to enjoy being with high school friends, playing sports and preparing for life after high school.

Unfortunately this year, that hasn't been the case. This whole situation just exploded, one week we are in school and going about normal life and the next we are told not to leave our houses. It's just been a weird and confusing time for everyone.

While this postponement has been a definite setback, I (as well as my team) am still hopeful that there will be part of a season. I’ve been using this time to better myself as a player in any way that I can.

This virus may have cancelled games but it has given me a chance to get better and stronger for when we meet again on the field.

Trippi will attend Ithaca College in the fall, where he plans to play baseball for the Bombers.