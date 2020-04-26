The spring pursuit is one of the most challenging, which means it can also be the most rewarding but poor judgement can ruin it all very quickly

The spring turkey season opens in just a little less than a week, and thousands of hunters will be taking to the woods in search of a gobbler.

Furthermore, while all of us hope there will be none, the possibility of hunting “accidents” is very real. It is unfortunate that lessons learned from previous seasons often go unlearned or even unremembered.

Hunting spring turkeys has historically been the most hazardous season for hunters. There are a number of reasons for this situation, but the bottom line in every single hunting accident case was a failure by someone to use good common sense and adhere to solid gun safety.

Here are some common examples.

A person hears a hen turkey yelping, and he stalks the sound.

First of all hunting hens is illegal, so why stalk a hen turkey? Secondly, there is a very high chance that such a call is actually being made by another hunter attempting to draw in a lovesick tom.

And usually, the hunter stalking the sound of a calling hen will claim he only wanted to hunt any toms that were attracted to that hen. Wrong!

Shooting at sounds without first identifying the target is another major cause of hunting accidents, and it often goes hand in hand with stalking a yelping hen turkey. A hunter stalks in close to where the sounds were. The other hunter who had been making the sound moves slightly or otherwise causes a noise.

The stalker sees the movement or hears the noise, assumes it is a turkey about to run or fly away, turns rapidly, shoulders his gun and fires — before he has acquired a legal turkey as his target Wrong!

Failure to follow good gun safety is another problem that is completely avoidable. A shotgun is a safe tool if it is used properly. But what usually happens is that a hunter hears a turkey or sounds that might have been made from a turkey. He carefully and silently flips the safety off long before he expects to fire.

Then the bird disappears as only turkeys can do. But, he forgets to put the safety back on. Sometime later, maybe while still in the hunting area or somewhere between there and the car, he touches the trigger.

If any part of his or any hunting buddy’s body is in the line of fire, then a hunting accident just happened. Wrong!

Thee are literally dozens of other potential situations that could conceivably turn into hunting accidents. A hunter carrying a turkey openly over his shoulder through the woods could invite a shot from another hunter. Wearing red, white or blue colors that look like the same colors found on a gobbler’s head while it is strutting is also an invitation for severe pain.

Using common sense at all times will cause a hunter to avoid all of these situations.

Many of the best turkey hunters have three rules they absolutely live by.

Never stalk a turkey.

Always make sure of the target before firing.

And, never take the safety off until just before the instant of firing. Put it back on the instant no more shots are needed or can be made. I cannot find fault with any of those.

But, while I adhere to all three of them, I have one personal rule that I feel is even better and totally avoids me committing any kind of hunting accident. I will never, ever shoot at a turkey unless my butt is firmly seated on the ground or on my stool.

I don’t care if the biggest tom turkey in New York takes off and glides directly over my head at 10 feet, I will not shoot at it.

There is a rock-solid reason for my rule that actually goes beyond hunting safety. A big, mature tom turkey is possibly the most prized trophy any hunter can take. They may be the most difficult game animal of all to hunt successfully.

I want my turkey hunting experience to be as good as it possibly can be. And, that includes me hunting and hopefully fooling the bird completely with good calling just before I shoot.

If I am walking to or from my chosen hunting spot and I flush a turkey, where is the thrill of the hunt? Would I even be sure that it is a male turkey?

In reality, anybody can kill a turkey. But, it takes a good hunter to fool a turkey during a hunt and then kill it. That is my personal opinion, for what it is worth.

Selecting the right turkey hunting equipment is a quagmire for some new hunters. What shotgun to use, which shells are best, what call will actually fool a turkey, are all questions they have to get answered before they will develop the self-confidence it takes to be successful on this game species.

Here are a few tips that might help.

Select a tightly-choked 12-gauge shotgun. The big 10-gauge guns may hit harder, but they also kick harder, too. It takes a lot of getting used to before the shooter actually becomes effective with this big bore.

And, always select “premium” shot shells. These are usually loaded with hard lead shot. The pellets may be coated with a copper wash, which makes them even harder and less likely to deform as they are pushed out the barrel.

As for which call to use, that’s an easy one. Buy several kinds of calls, try them all, and stick with the one that is easiest to use yet produces a nice variety of crispy clear “yelps” and “putts.” These are the calls made by hens that are most effective when attracting toms.

Here is a personal experience that I want to relate. I’ve already explained that turkey hunting is an inherently dangerous type of hunting. Hunters dressed from head to toe in camouflage clothing are carefully hidden in various woodland or brush lot settings.

To add to the element of danger, they are making sounds like a hen turkey as they attempt to attract a real tom turkey in close for the shot. And all too often they attract other hunters rather than a wild turkey.

In 1996 I played hooky from my job one warm mid-May day in order to attempt to fill my own turkey tag. I was hidden at the intersection of two thick hedge rows by a vineyard, a place where I had seen several big tom turkeys in recent days.

I had a turkey decoy out in front of my hiding place, and I was softly yelping (hopefully) like a lovesick hen desiring male companionship. Oh yes, I was also the only person who had permission to hunt on this particular property.

And then, out of nowhere, it happened. The morning stillness was suddenly shattered by a very close shotgun blast. My turkey decoy flipped to the side and did a couple of bounces on the ground.

And then a hunter came running up to grab it before it could make an escape. He was more than a bit startled himself when he discovered it was a plastic imitation of a hen turkey.

Needless to say, I grabbed him (in a manner of speaking). I had him unload his gun before I moved an inch. Only when his gun was unloaded and safely laying on the ground did I reveal my hiding spot.

By the time I had walked the short distance to where he was waiting he was shaking in his boots.

Do you have permission to hunt on this property?

"No."

Then why are you here?

"I don't know."

My questioning of this wildlife criminal went down hill from there. His attitude went from scared to surely to defiant, which was not the best foot to put forward when you are talking with a game warden. Only he didn't know I was a warden at that particular moment.

When I did reveal my occupation his face turned red, then white. And he quickly went from defiant back to scared. He was figuring he would be getting a free pass for his sins until I happened to mention exactly who I was, officially speaking.

He was trespassing. He stalked a turkey, being led on by the yelping sounds of a hen. He shot at a hen decoy, which meant he would shoot any turkey he happened to see, regardless of sex and notwithstanding that only tom (male) turkeys can be hunted during the spring season.

But here was the bigger problem, at least as far as I could see. The chances were that, if I had not had a decoy out (to draw his attention) and I was unfortunate enough to make one slight movement that he noticed, I would probably have been the recipient of his shot charge.

Since I was blissfully unaware of his presence until he shot my decoy, I would not have had any opportunity to duck or otherwise shield myself from his tiny missiles.

Why some hunters continue to try and stalk turkeys is simply beyond my understanding. These birds have the keenest eyesight of any animal in our local woodlands.

They also have one of the keenest senses of hearing to be found anywhere. They are eminently suited for survival under almost any conditions. And any predator that tries to sneak up on one of these game birds will most often end up without any dinner. That includes coyotes, bobcats, foxes and humans alike.

There is absolutely no acceptable excuses for anyone mistaking a human being for a turkey. The first rule of safety is to clearly and positively identify your target before shooting. And anyone who shoots another hunter has automatically violated this first rule of safety - period!

To my way of thinking it is that clear and simple. (Anyone with another opinion can write to me either by e-mail or in care of the Daily Messenger and share it.)

Turkey hunting during the spring season has a special meaning for me. It is an opportunity to pit my wits and skills against one of the smartest and wariest critters on this earth. The thrill of the hunt, at least for me, is found in fooling the bird and causing him to hunt me (the lovelorn hen).

It is not simply in the killing of a tom turkey. Anyone can kill a turkey, but darn few hunters can fool a mature old tom and get him to strut his stuff right in front of their shotgun's muzzle.

