Buffalo already has elite talent at the position, but the massive draft depth for the position gave the team an opportunity to add even more

For months we were told by the various draft analysts, and even various NFL personnel men, that the 2020 NFL draft could go down as one of the deepest ever at the wide receiver position.

Time will tell, but what we know right now is that a record 13 receivers were picked in the first two rounds — 11 of those coming in the first 49 slots — and a total of 37 were chosen. That represents a whopping 14.5 percent of the total of 255 players who were selected across seven rounds and three days.

“I would have lost the bet today,” Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Friday night when the big run on receivers prevented him from considering one with the 54th overall pick in the second round, the one he used to take edge rusher A.J. Epenesa. “I would have thought there would have been a wide receiver that we would have still had a second-round grade on, but there wasn’t.”

Saturday night at the conclusion of the draft, Beane said the grades and the Bills’ board finally came into alignment at the position – in the fourth round when he picked Central Florida’s Gabriel Davis, and again in the sixth round when he grabbed Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins.

“This was a deep class and I mean there were some really good receivers; small, big, fast, quick,” said Beane. “I thought a lot of teams got better at the receiver position.”

He’s hoping the Bills are one of those teams, even if they didn’t get one of the first-round studs, or even the second- and third-rounders.

Even though Beane made the trade to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which gave the Bills a strong top three with Cole Beasley and John Brown, there was still a need to be addressed in the draft. The depth behind those three is mediocre, so at the very least Beane added some competition to the mix, though he thinks Davis and Hodgins could both have an impact due to their size.

“Yeah, I got tired of hearing Sean (McDermott) call our group the Smurfs,” Beane quipped. “So we decided to get some larger ones.”

Duke Williams remains the biggest receiver on the team at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, but Davis measures in at 6-2 and 216 and Hodgins is 6-3, 210.

Davis is a player who has the potential to surprise. The unfortunate cancellation of pro days and private team visits/workouts due to the pandemic worked against Davis in the draft, meaning Buffalo may be getting a player who’s better than a fourth-round value.

“I do think that might have hurt him a little bit; there are some unknowns,” Beane said.

The primary unknown is whether Davis can expand on his versatility. At Central Florida he usually lined up on the left side of the Knights’ spread offense and ran mostly go routes, slants and posts. This was probably the main red flag that dropped him to the fourth round as teams weren’t able to get to him one-on-one and work him out.

“He's a guy that we had had plans to go privately work out and I was going to be there for that because I wanted to see more of the route tree,” Beane said. “But at the end of the day we actually called down there and got some of his practice clips. There were a few different variations than what we saw on (game) film. Vertical stretch, can go up, high-point the ball, contested balls. And again, a size guy, he's a strong guy. He's got some run after catch. We like the way he competes. Thought he had a really good year. I thought his hands were one of his strong points.”

Right after the Bills picked Davis, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick essentially recited exactly what Beane saw.

“The high point catches are his specialty and he has sneaky good ability to get off the line of scrimmage with really fast hands and a strong upper body,” Riddick said. “This is a great job by them to complement the receivers they already have with a much different body type, and a guy who has a great catch radius who can produce a lot of big plays down the field.”

At UCF, Davis started 37 of 38 games and caught 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 TDs for an impressive 16.1 yards per catch average. The TD total ranks tied for second in school history and his receiving yardage is seventh.

According to Pro Football Focus, seven of his 12 TDs in 2019 came from 20 yards or more which ranked tied for fourth in the country, and his 620 deep receiving yards (out of a single-season school-record 1,241) were also fourth-best.

When he was asked to describe himself during a Zoom conference call with Buffalo-area reporters, Davis exuded almost defiant confidence, saying, “I’m a big, physical, smart receiver, can do it all, versatile and can make big plays. There’s a lot of great receivers on the team, a lot of good competition, the receiver room seems like it’s going to be great. I can’t wait for the next four years to see what I’ll be doing for the Buffalo Bills.”

Hodgins may have a tougher road to make the team as a sixth-rounder, but it certainly won’t be out of the question that he can’t beat out the likes of Williams, Robert Foster, and Isaiah McKenzie.

“Hodgins was a guy … I don't know if he had more than one or two drops this year,” said Beane. “He double-moved people, really good feel for setting people up and guys biting on. I don't think I saw a receiver win on double moves more than him. And again, another catch radius, bigger guy, bigger frame player.”

In a three-year, 34-game career at Oregon State Hodgins caught 176 passes for 2,322 yards and 20 TDs. Only Brandin Cooks (24) had more receiving TDs in Beavers school history.

According to PFF, he dropped only one of 117 targets in 2019, and had just three drops on 166 targets in his career.

And here’s something that may surprise people. Speed was a concern going into the Scouting Combine, but his 4.61 in the 40 wasn’t terrible. More impressive, despite his size, Hodgins had the fastest time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.12 seconds) among the 25 receivers who participated in the drill. That’s unusual quickness for a non-slot receiver.

Hodgins’ father, James, provides a real-life model to follow. He was an undrafted fullback out of San Jose State in 1999 who went on to play seven years in the NFL, most notably winning a Super Bowl ring with the St. Louis Rams while blocking for Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

He beat long odds to make it in the league, and now his son has the same opportunity.

"I think that helped a lot," Isaiah Hodgins said. "My dad helped prepare me for this moment, about life, and has really been telling me it doesn't matter what round you go in. He was an undrafted free agent. Just go in there humble, hungry and ready to work.”

