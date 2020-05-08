The senior midfielder said he received word from the school that he's cleared to play his final season in 2021

TD Ierlan said he has been told his wish is granted: The way is clear to play college lacrosse again at Yale University.

The former Daily Messenger Player of the Year from Victor was uncertain if he would be eligible to play next spring with the NCAA powerhouse after his senior season at the Ivy League ended through four games due to the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world.

"I talked to coach (Andy) Shay. He he said it's good to go," Ierlan said. "We talked to my dean at Yale, the head of my major. Everyone said it was good to go on their end."

There are people in lacrosse who describe Ierlan as an all-time great college faceoff midfielder. No men's player in NCAA history has won more faceoffs (1,159), a higher percentage of faceoffs (75.3%) and ground balls (810) than Ierlan, who helped Victor win two high school state championships.

When the coronavirus pandemic froze nearly all sports in the spring of 2020, the Yale Bulldogs were ranked fifth in the nation by Inside Lacrosse. Yale reached the 2019 NCAA Division I Tournament final.

But while the NCAA said seniors in spring sports can come back with no eligibility hurdles, schools across the country, including in the Ivy League, have said they won't bring that class of athletes back.

"It's good to know I can head back,'' Ierlan said. "You only get four years to play college lacrosse, and I kind of think I found a perfect spot for me.

"It’s an opportunity to end on my terms, as opposed to ending abruptly because of the virus."

With the status of Ierlan's college playing days unclear, the New York Lizards used the very first pick in the Major League Lacrosse draft to select the NCAA record-breaker. The Lizards can hold Ierlan's rights to play in the MLL for a couple of years, he said.

The teams in the rival Premier Lacrosse League have no need to gamble on May 13 and use one of their picks on Ierlan during the PLL draft, since it is clear he is headed back to Yale.

"He would go right back into the 2021 draft," Tim Soudan, a Fairport resident and coach of Chrome Lacrosse Club in the PLL, said.

Soudan said if Ierlan planned to turn pro, it would not have been a surprise to the coach if the midfielder were among the first three picks in the PLL draft Friday.

Ierlan said he would like to play for Team USA in the future, and a trial process to form a team for international play begins next summer.

"You can do both; the whole team are pro guys," Ierlan said.

For now, it's one more season of high-level NCAA men's college lacrosse at Yale, a school he transferred to after two seasons at State University of New York at Albany. Ierlan's younger brother Chayse is a junior who plays goalie at Cornell, another school in the Ivy League, and TD's return to Yale gives the brothers at least one more head-to-head meeting in league play with the possibility for another in the 2021 NCAA postseason should both Cornell and Yale qualify.

"When you choose a school it's for the next 40 years in your life, not just four years," Ierlan said. "It was definitely a hard decision, there are guys on the team, people I'm still close to at Albany, but I kind of knew I'd have to make a selfish decision, to just get the best education possible."

Ierlan has high praise for the Yale coaching staff and called the school's support network "unbelievable."

"Luckily everything worked out for the best," he said.

