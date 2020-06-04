Wednesday's practice sessions at the Canandaigua speedway comes with preparations for Saturday's 2020 opener

Pit gates were unlocked, cars unloaded and hot laps clicked off just like they had done for so many early season test sessions staged at Land Of Legends Raceway.

Yet unlike any time before in the history of the Ontario County Fairgrounds oval, the grandstands sat empty and many participants were muffled by protective face gear — helmets for the drivers — on a most peculiar practice day.

Trackside activity certainly unveiled a 'new normal' this week as the recent coronavirus pandemic continued its stronghold on our accustomed way of life; from Canandaigua to California to China and nearly every place of global inhabitance in between.

LOLR promoter Paul Cole provided a welcome exception to New York State's recently relaxed PAUSE, unofficially kicking off his third consecutive campaign in wine country with Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order of social distancing still requested throughout this unprecedented affair.

“We closed the grandstands and concessions, no one was taking tickets, just teams coming to run some laps with their haulers parked farther apart to follow orders,” said Cole, whose push to relax public restrictions and return to speedway business ended Tuesday evening with little fanfare to report.

“We all want to follow the rules but at some point we have to get the ball rolling and that finally happened today. Hopefully, it’s just the start and we can continue to build in the weeks ahead. Racing provides a good opportunity for the community to return to normalcy, something that can ultimately prove to be far more beneficial away from the track.”

April 18 was LOLR's original season-opening practice date, with the first race scheduled for April 25, before the rapid spread of COVID-19 led government officials to delay most public activity for several weeks.

The initial mid-week practice period of nearly three hours that began at 6 p.m. attracted 56 teams representing nine divisions with DIRTcar Sportsman standout Matt Guererri the first to turn a wheel on the seriously-smooth and ultra-fast clay oval. While some dust developed as the more than 230 truck-loads of new clay was tested for the first time, Lee Depew and the experienced grounds crew quickly remedied the situation resulting in a 16-second (111.892mph) fast lap time for 360 Sprinter Kyle Phillips towing east from his home in Grand Island.

A total of 20 Speed Connection Sportsman joined 15 Street Stocks, a half-dozen Pepsi Big-Block Modifieds, another six Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprints, and a mix of 358-Modified, 360 Sprint, Hobby Stock, Late Model and 4-Cylinder entries to launch the 2020 campaign.

Every class enjoyed a pair of practice periods with Sportsman taking a third session before rain forced the final checkered flag to be thrown at 8:45pm.

Despite the vacant grandstands, race enthusiasts relegated to home were still able to take in the first day of action that was streamed “live” via Land of Legends TV.

The LOLR camera crew is geared up to provide LIVE video coverage of every event exclusively through LOLR TV throughout the upcoming season. Download the LOLR mobile app found at Google Play or the Apple app store.

General Manager Greg Emerson and Race Director Greg Hixson remain at the forefront of Cole's crack staff in 2020 with Jim Hixson, Wally Ingraham and Rob Noaker continuing to serve in a vital technical capacity each and every race event. Tom Curtis and Mike Scoppo provide pit steward support as head starter Scott Hixson and assistant Jerry Ellis control race action atop the flagstand and Nick LeGrett holds down the post of turn four flagman directing traffic trackside.

The official DIRTcar season-opener is set for Saturday with five divisions headlining the initial weekend show. The first 'Saturday Spectacular' includes an afternoon Street Stock/Hobby Stock twin-bill with Pepsi Big-Block Modifieds, Speed Connection Sportsman and Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint Cars comprising the evening tripleheader.

Gates open at 1 p.m. for the full-fender portion of the program with the first qualifier going green at 2:30. Gates open at 4 p.m. for open-wheel teams while qualifying and main events follow at 7. The pit pass fee is $40 for both afternoon and evening affairs.