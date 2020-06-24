Seth Benedict and Emily Paddock are honored as the school's Most Outstanding Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year
The 2019-20 school year recently came to its conclusion and the athletic department at the Marcus Whitman Central School District recently honored its end-of-season athletic award winners.
They are as follows:
Ally Galens Spirit Award: Alexa Johnson
Tom Meyer Award: Chad Smith
Sportsmanship Award: DeCouteau Blueye
Tom Jones Award: Katie Deatherage and Seth Benedict
Jim Tuck Memorial Award: Jacob Nemitz
Blane Smith Wildcat Perseverance Award: Evan Gray
Iron Cat Award: Katie Deatherage and Jordan Lahue
Dan Harris Memorial Award: Ari Beverly
12 Sport Athlete Award: Emily Paddock, Kelsey Tiffany, Seth Benedict, Jacob Nemitz, Liam Prendergast
Senior Most Outstanding Athlete (Female): Emily Paddock
Senior Most Outstanding Athlete (Male): Seth Benedict