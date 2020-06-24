Seth Benedict and Emily Paddock are honored as the school's Most Outstanding Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year

The 2019-20 school year recently came to its conclusion and the athletic department at the Marcus Whitman Central School District recently honored its end-of-season athletic award winners.

They are as follows:

Ally Galens Spirit Award: Alexa Johnson

Tom Meyer Award: Chad Smith

Sportsmanship Award: DeCouteau Blueye

Tom Jones Award: Katie Deatherage and Seth Benedict

Jim Tuck Memorial Award: Jacob Nemitz

Blane Smith Wildcat Perseverance Award: Evan Gray

Iron Cat Award: Katie Deatherage and Jordan Lahue

Dan Harris Memorial Award: Ari Beverly

12 Sport Athlete Award: Emily Paddock, Kelsey Tiffany, Seth Benedict, Jacob Nemitz, Liam Prendergast

Senior Most Outstanding Athlete (Female): Emily Paddock

Senior Most Outstanding Athlete (Male): Seth Benedict