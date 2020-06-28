The big animals are making a nice recovery, so be careful if you're traveling in the mountains this summer

Family vacation time for many area residents is upon us. Many of those lucky folks will be traveling to various points in New York's Adirondacks, Canada and in other states along the U.S./Canadian border on their way to a few weeks of enjoyment and relaxation.

But those folks should keep one thing in mind anytime they are traveling the north country in their car. WATCH OUT FOR MOOSE.

The moose is the largest member of the true deer family. A bull will stand 8 feet tall at the shoulder, and tip the scales at more than 1,800 pounds. Cows are only slightly smaller, standing 6½ feet tall at the shoulder and weighing up to 1,200 pounds.

Both sexes have very long legs. The bottom of the belly is often around 4 feet off the ground.

Moose are becoming more and more common throughout all areas of their range. And their range is expanding as surplus animals search for their own home territory while contending with saturation numbers of their own kind. The chances of seeing them anywhere in prime range habitat during the summer are quite good.

And it's during the summer that they are most active, always searching for succulent plants to feed on and aquatic areas to help them escape from the hordes of biting insects attracted to their large bodies.

New York had virtually no moose in 1980. At the most, there might have been a dozen wandering around in the Adirondack mountains. Today, there is an estimated population of well over 300 moose in that area.

The Department of Environmental Conservation isn’t sure of the exact number, but it is possible that up to 500 are currently residing inside this state.

The principle danger to humans is found in the anatomy of the moose. A whitetail deer usually stands 3 to 4 feet tall (to the top of the back). When it is hit by a car its body most often contacts the grill area of the vehicle directly, then bounces off. But with a moose, the vehicle almost always contacts the legs, driving them out from under the critter and causing the animal's large body to crash onto the hood of the car and then into and through the windshield.

Suddenly having half to three-quarters of a ton of live and very irritated moose coming through the front window of a car can be a deadly experience, as a lot of people have already found out. And since the moose is often still alive and trashing around after such an impact, the dangers to the human occupants that survived the initial impact are obviously multiplied.

Driving in moose country calls for a heavy infusion of common sense. Driving slower, especially at night and early in the morning, is very smart. That is when moose are most active and often traveling from one feeding area to another.

And remember to stay alert, always watching for animal movement along the sides of roads. Slow to a stop if a moose is spotted on or near the road. They are unpredictable, and often travel in small groups. Sharp eyes and slow speeds are the best tools to use when avoiding a close encounter with a moose is the goal.

Hikers in moose country should also use precautions, especially if a cow moose with a calf is spotted. If she is within 100 yards the situation should be considered dangerous.

If she is within 50 yards the danger is magnified many times. Cows are extremely protective of their calves, and will defend them viciously. A cow moose can run more than 25 miles an hour for short distances, and her front hooves can become deadly weapons at close range. Always give cows with calves a wide berth.

Don't look for severe reductions in moose numbers anytime soon. Many states are realizing that moose within their borders equates to more tourists and more money for area businesses. The more moose they have the more visitors they can attract to watch them.

Hunters are often allowed to harvest some of the surplus animals, but the herd size is increasing rapidly in every state where moose are found.

* * *

Area anglers are doing pretty good so far this summer. Deep water trollers are reporting lots of nice lakers being taken in all of the traditional hot-spots.

A friend of mine went up this past week reported catching and releasing 27 small and medium lakers in the Mexico Bay area over an 80-foot bottom.

And another boat captain says that his party boated 11 fish of mixed species, including three nice Chinooks.

Another hot-spot that is coming alive right now is the waters immediately off the mouth of the Oswego River and harbor area. It is teaming with three-year old Chinooks in the 12- to 20-pound range, and there is a goodly number of browns and steelhead mixed in with them.

You have to fish the thermocline “tight” to reap this reward, but that is not a major concern for anglers with temperature sensors on their downriggers. Those without sensors can start at 35 feet and drop the rigs five feet every 15 minutes until they hit the fish.

Don’t forget our own Canandaigua Lake and live bait. The "flats" off the pump house are still hot, according to one area angler who didn't want to be identified. He says live sawbellies, fished in the traditional slip-sinker method from 70 to 110 feet down, are accounting for many fish being caught.

And general fish size this year seems to be a little bit bigger than in past years, with four to six pound lake trout being about average.

