All three drivers continue their hot streaks with victories at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua on Saturday night

Anyone that missed last week's SuperGen Products 'Saturday Spectacular' at Land Of Legends Raceway received a second showing as Larry Wight, Zach Sobotka and Josh Pangrazio each scored their second straight feature race wins.

Also taking a second checkered flag in the June 27 Canandaigua speedfest, female flash Alysha Bay closed out the month the same way she kicked off the season by capturing the Mike Emhof Motorsports 20-lap A-Main for 305 Sprint Cars.

Charging from 13th to first in a dozen laps last weekend, Sobotka was just as dominant in round two of the DIRTcar Northeast Central Region Series on Saturday, leading flag-to-flag to earn his first career tour victory in the Speed Connection Sportsman 30-lap finale at the Ontario County Fairgrounds oval.

“Definitely a lot of excitement with my first series win, certainly helps drawing the pole,” said Sobotka, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday. “Definitely helps running here, got the car tuned in pretty well last week getting ready for tonight.”

Including 12 of the top-15 Sportsman Series point chasers, a colossal field of 54 race teams signed in for the second tour special of 2020. Fresh off a fifth-place tally in the series opener at Utica-Rome Speedway last Sunday, Sobotka finished second to Canandaigua regular Kevin Ridley in his heat race yet selected the No. 1 position in the customary pre-race draw involving the top-2 from each of the five qualifiers. Ridley was less fortunate, grabbing the highest (10th) spot.

Leader Sobotka reached traffic 11 laps in and at the halfway mark built a sizable advantage over Matt Janczuk, Paul Guererri and Kevin Root, as Ridley moved in on Talbot looking to crack the front-five. While Sobotka continued to methodically weave his way under and around slower cars, the battle for runner-up honors remained intense as the laps dwindled. Root ducked under Janczuk for second on lap 20 before Janczuk regained the spot a mile later.

Root returned to second on lap 23 and Ridley moved into fourth past Guererri the next time around. With Sobotka on cruise control up front, rim-riding Ridley blasted from fourth to second on lap 29 steering the no. 20x Fred's Fab'N Fold-Champion Power Equipment-Lakeshore Auto Mall/Bicknell machine yet still fell a half straightaway shy under the final checkered flag.

“About every five laps I'd kinda look up at the (score) board to see who was in second and third,” said Sobotka, who also tops the track points chart over Zach Payne after 'show up' points were awarded on Saturday. “Saw Ridley got up to second with a couple to go but I didn't know how far he was behind me.” The difference was 2.9-sec. at the stripe, easily enough to post his third win of the season and pocket the $1,000 winner's share.”

With track promoter Paul Cole providing every team the chance to go home not empty-handed, open-wheel veteran Stacey Jackson from Addison made his first LOLR appearance in two years worthwhile as he claimed the 15-lap Sportsman B-Main that boasted a 19-car starting field.

Now declaring Canandaigua his Saturday night hangout the remainder of the year, Wight has learned the fast way around quicker than any of his competition in 2020. After not winning a Pepsi Big-Block Modified main at LOLR until this season, 'Lightning Larry' can't seem to stop winning as the Phoenix, N.Y., driver extended his division points lead with a third triumph in five events.

“We've got something figured out and (car) is running really well, we're able to come back here with the same set-up and really haven't made too many changes,” said Wight, who holds a 167-147 margin over Justin Haers in the current point standings. “Everything we try in the heat seems to be not quite as good so we revert back to what we know works for the feature.”

The MEM 305 Sprint feature unfolded like a typical family affair for the father/daughter tandem of Darryl Ruggles and Bay, with the second-generation pilot getting the best of her dad for career win #12 at the Land of Legends speedplant.

“Tonight was definitely the funnest race I've had in a long time,” said Bay, after swapping the lead three times with her father before grinding out a five car-length victory margin over Canandaigua's all-time sprint car feature winner. “I knew he was right beside me so I was racing a little harder and concentrating even more on (running) my lines.”

While falling short after leading the initial two full-fender features of the season, Pangrazio has now racked up six victories in his last eight starts at the Ontario Co. Fairgrounds dating back to 2018. Saturday night's fender-to-fender finish was easily the closest of his short Street Stock career in Canandaigua.

“Kinda sucked getting a yellow flag coming out of turn two with one lap to go but it is what it is,” said Pangrazio, after the green/checkered flag finish was the tightest of the night. “Not sure who started behind me on that (last) restart but he timed it just right because he got in my back bumper as soon as I hit the gas and I lit 'em up. It’s points racing, stick (car) on the bottom and bring it home to victory.”

JULY SCHEDULE

With the COVID-19 pandemic remaining at the forefront, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 202.44 on June 21 to extend current restrictions to businesses such as racetracks until July 21.

This executive order was put into effect at the beginning of the month and read: "Any licensee or franchisee of a racetrack in the State is hereby permitted to operate such racetrack as of June 1 2020, provided such racetrack does not permit any visitor or fan into the facility, and allows on site only essential personnel."

With the extension of the latest order, Land of Legends Raceway is prepared to react and adapt with a July schedule of events marked by the following changes:

*Grandstands will remain closed with no fans at this time for all events, although LIVE video coverage will continue to be available on www.landoflegendstv.com.

*Thursday, July 2, will now be a Pepsi Big-Block Modified / Speed Connection Sportsman doubleheader awarding 'show up' points to both divisions with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

*The Super DIRTcar Series event originally scheduled for July 2 has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, featuring the Big-Block Modifieds and a division to be determined in the weeks ahead.

July 2 - Big-Block Modified + Sportsman 7:30 p.m.

July 4 - OFF for 4th of July as already scheduled

July 11 - Saturday Spectacular 7 p.m.

July 18 - Saturday Spectacular + Double Points all divisions 7 p.m.

July 22 - Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds + division TBD 7:30 p.m.

July 25 - OFF as already scheduled