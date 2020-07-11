Losing the 2020 spring season to the pandemic means we can't name our top players, but we can talk about it

We’ve made it to the middle of July and usually around this time, we’re kicking off our series of Players of the Year for the spring season.

But, of course, we didn’t have a spring season.

To be honest, that’s still taking some getting used to. The time frame has come and gone, but it’s still a bit surreal to grasp the idea that we had no baseball, no lacrosse, no track and field, no golf, no tennis and no softball.

Personally, I really, really missed going to games early in the season. The kind of games you loved being at but could barely wait to get back to the car and crank the heater. And within a month, we’re at games in shorts and golf shirts.

So even though we didn’t have a 2020 spring season, we’re not going to let that stop us from having Players of the Year for The Daily Messenger. Or, at least, a conversation about it.

We’re going to start with baseball, then look at girls lacrosse, followed by softball and then boys lacrosse. And while we can’t officially name a Player of the Year for each sport, we’re going to talk about the student-athletes that were frontrunners based on past seasons along with other contenders.

Baseball

In my mind, Canandaigua catcher Seth Vigneri could have been our Player of the Year any of the last two seasons. The problem was the loaded rosters the Braves have had the last few seasons in winning four straight Section V championships. Even last year, we couldn’t decide between CA’s Cooper Crunick and Michael Sculli. Before that, it was Tanner Cooper, who is now playing professional ball.

But coming into 2020, the body of work for Vigneri suggested that our top honor for baseball was his to lose. Last spring, he batted .366 with 3 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs and both of those HRs came in clutch postseason at-bats.

For his career, Vigneri batted .359 in 234 at-bats with 84 hits, 17 doubles, 4 triples 4 home runs and 58 RBI. More impressive, though, was winning four Section V titles with the Braves. He added another block with football last fall and had the Braves won a fifth straight baseball title this spring, Vigneri would have graduated with six blocks in team sports. Still, five is quite impressive.

So who else was in the running?

Honeoye senior Dom Trippi batted .393 last spring and was a perfect 22-for-22 on stolen bases in helping the Bulldogs win a Section V title. As a pitcher, he was 6-0 with 31 innings of work, allowing just 9 hits, 6 earned runs and 73 strikeouts for an earned-run average of 1.35 … CA’s Dylan Mackenzie was a versatile baller who didn’t get nearly the credit he deserved last spring after batting .357 with 3 doubles, 3 triples and 2 home runs. On the mound, he worked 7 innings for a pair of wins and an ERA of 0.955 … Victor’s Jake Chittenden has been waiting his turn for the Blue Devils and 2020 would have been his chance to shine while teammates David Kelly and Will Tehan are other Blue Devils who were poised to emerge.

Girls lacrosse

This would have been an interesting conundrum.

Andra Savage of Palmyra-Macedon is close to being a no-brainer for top honors, but Canandaigua’s LaRen Blakesley is why Savage isn’t a clear-cut choice.

And not only are both immensely talented, but they’re the best of friends.

Savage, who is heading to Towson University for lacrosse, scored an eye-popping 85 goals last spring in leading the Red Raiders to a third straight Section V title. But she also had 45 assists, which shows how she gets teammates involved to make the team dynamic for Pal-Mac that much more dangerous.

Blakesley, who will play at Maryland, was limited to the final nine games of last season for CA because of injuries. But in those nine games, she scored 16 goals and had 23 points in helping the Braves win a Section V title.

Who else?

The stage was set for Marcus Whitman to be much improved this spring and two of the bigger reasons for that are named Emily Paddock and Kelsey Tiffany. Paddock (Nazareth College) has an eternal motor and was all over the field with 27 goals, 41 draw controls and 65 ground balls while Tiffany (St. Bonaventure) had 24 goals and 46 ground balls … Canandaigua’s Lexi Braniecki (Niagara University) led the Braves with 44 goals and 74 points last season and scored the OT winner that clinched the Class B title … If anyone were eager for 2020, it was Victor’s Kylie Gelabert. The junior missed most of last season with an injury after putting on quite a show as a freshman. She led the Blue Devils in points (62) draw controls (122), ground balls (24) and caused turnovers (41). Good thing we have a senior season to anticipate for Gelabert, who has committed to Cornell.

Softball

The success of Victor in recent seasons naturally pulls the eyes to the roster of the Blue Devils for Player of the Year candidates, and why not?

Pitcher Katie Sidare was gearing up for her senior season and is the Messenger’s POY two years running. Last year in leading the Blue Devils to the state semifinals, Sidare went 14-3 with 145 strikeouts in 109 innings.

There’s no reason to think she would have been our top player for a third straight year, but there is no question she would have had plenty of competition.

So, who else?

Victor teammate Chloe Whittier is an offensive machine, batting .529 with 12 doubles and 5 home runs as the leadoff batter. She also shined defensively as a center fielder, throwing out five baserunners at the plate last spring … Honeoye’s Amber Gerringer was the lone senior this spring for the Bulldogs and is the reigning Finger Lakes West Pitcher of the Year after striking out 111 batters in 63 innings last spring. She also batted .540 with 28 RBI and 5 home runs … Also at Honeoye, third baseman Macie Yale batted .344 with 4 triples and a home run while center fielder Emma Helling batted .431 and stole 20 bases … Naples catcher Angie Lombardo batted .449 and was a FL West first team All-Star … Midlakes shortstop Alandra Jones batted .433 with 2 home runs and 22 RBI … Red Jacket shortstop Olivia Hotchkiss batted .543 and had an on-base percentage of .717 as the FL West Player of the Year and teammate Della Dorgan batted .420 with 20 hits and 28 runs scored.

Boys lacrosse

The talent here is immense, so the decision would have been difficult. And while it’s easy to point to the frontrunner coming from either Victor or Canandaigua, other area teams have players who planned to have a say.

But with four state titles in the last five springs, we have to start with Victor. Of course, beating Canandaigua this spring was not a given. Especially after the tight game the Braves gave the Blue Devils in last spring’s Section V Class B final and by all accounts, the Braves were more than eager to see Victor again this spring.

The result of that matchup in 2020 would have played a big role in our Player of the Year selection, but we’ll start with Victor for the purpose of this discussion.

Attackmen Joey Pezzimenti and Camden Hay aren’t the only talented players in Victor, but they were in position to be the 2020 leaders.

Pezzimenti led the Blue Devils with 55 goals, driven largely by a dodging ability that frustrates defenders to create space and opportunity. Hay, who scored 42 goals and led the Blue Devils with 54 assists, does most of his work with strength and power.

But it’s clear that both were poised for big senior seasons and were clear front-runners for our Player of the Year honors. Either way, both will be teammates again next season at the University at Albany.

Who else?

Victor midfielder Regan Endres (Albany) was already fantastics on faceoffs, winning 78% (262 of 332) last spring and there was all sorts of reasons to believe he’d be even better this spring … Canandaigua’s Casey Herod (Phillips Exeter Academy) had 45 points for the Braves last spring, but his speed, IQ and confidence make him a player who can control the pace of a game. It’s not so much how many goals he scores, it’s when he scores them does the damage … Joe Urlacher (St. John Fisher College) of Canandaigua is one of those long-stick middies who is fun to watch because of his style. He covers a lot of ground quickly and can be counted on for key defensive stops … Attackman Grady Arnold led Palmyra-Macedon with 60 goals last spring and a berth in the Class D championship … Midlakes attackman Gavin Lathrop scores goals (35) and assists (37) on goals, making him a well-rounded threat for the Screaming Eagles … Marcus Whitman midfielder Seth Benedict led the Wildcats last spring with 48 goals and 52 assists along with 145 ground balls. He’s heading to LeMoyne next season and while his skill is apparent, so too his his love for the game which makes his skill set fun to watch because it’s so genuine. Ryan Herod, a Whitman teammate, is a midfielder who scored 41 goals last season and had 31 assists, giving the Wildcats another versatile option.

