The abundance of nuts and berries this summer has helped increase the population of these cute little critters

One of the most familiar small mammals in any eastern woodlot is the tiny chipmunk. These critters are forever scampering this way and that while gathering food, which is probably what they are best known for.

These guys have to be the world's champions when it comes to hoarding a winter's food supply.

The chipmunk is a member of the squirrel family. But while it can climb trees in a pinch, most of a chipmunk's life is spent right down on or just under the forest floor rather than scampering up and down the bole of some nut-bearing tree. Sure they eat nuts, but the gathering is a lot easier and safer with all four feet planted firmly on the ground.

These are classic small mammals. The eastern chipmunk's head and body rarely exceed five inches, with up to four more inches for the tail. It has reddish-brown fur above and white on the belly. The familiar white stripes run from the face all the way to the reddish rump.

The primary ingredient in a chipmunk's diet is nuts and seeds. But that isn't the only thing it eats. Berries, roots and even insects are also acceptable culinary fare. But one thing not commonly known about this little critter is that it is also an occasional predator, catching and killing a field mouse, meadow vole or similar small (er) mammal every now and then!

Chipmunks are found almost anywhere between the East Coast and the eastern edge of the Great Plains and from well up in Quebec and the Maritime Provinces to northern Georgia and Louisiana. All that's required are seed-bearing hardwood trees or some other reliable food supply.

When a chipmunk finds an acorn, it immediately places the nut inside its cheek. In this manner it can stay away from its food cache (pronounced cash) longer and carry in bigger loads. I once observed one semi-tame chipmunk as it stuffed 12 good-sized acorns inside its mouth — one after the other. Its head appeared to be twice its normal size. It scampered off to its cache, only to return a short time later for more of those tasty morsels.

The chipmunk is a true hibernator. During the winter, it will lose much of its body heat as its heart rate slows dramatically. It will remain in this condition for several weeks at a time.

So why does it, a hibernator, need a food cache? Well, during the winter it will occasionally wake up. While in these active periods, it likes to eat that which it has stored. And these little critters can eat a lot of acorns during the course of a normal winter.

But it doesn't eat all of its storehouse food. Nature has programmed it for survival, and some of the leanest times for any nut eater is during spring and early summer when there are very few nuts and berries left to eat. The winter store could actually be called the half-year store of food. That's how long it has to last if the chipmunk is to survive.

Anyone who has seen a chipmunk run probably noticed how it carries its tail. It is held almost straight up. Most people, upon seeing this for the first time, laugh and think it's cute. But there's a very good reason for this "cute" habit.

When the chase is on and a predator is closing in and about to make an unwanted dinner guest out of “chippy,” quite often it will touch or otherwise disturb the hair on the tail. In that micro-instant is when the chipmunk knows to make a high-speed 90-degree turn, dodging the predator and hopefully making it to safety before the would-be killer can regroup for another charge.

Now for the bad news, sort of. It seems that nature has blesses us with bumper crop of acorns and other nut bearing trees. And, there is another bumper crop of sweet fruits such as wild blackberries and raspberries. And thorns or no thorns, chipmunks love these sweet fruits too.

So what’s the problem? These little critters are very good at making baby chipmunks. And right about now (late July and early August) some of the females are working on their fourth brood of babies.

In other words, right now, all across the Northeast part of our country, folks are just about ankle deep in these little furballs. At least it seems that way for many individuals.

They are found almost anywhere that good food conditions are available. And, if you will pardon the pun, they are driving a lot of people nuts.

For most people it is the holes that seem to pop up overnight. They are everywhere, with chipmunks running in and out of most of them. Those critters are making a real nuisance of themselves for some people, darting to and fro and digging all those holes and tunnels.

But for most people chipmunks are very cute and a real pleasure to watch and hear as they make their high-pitched chirping sounds (not unlike the sounds made by hen turkeys). And their destructive nature has caused many a flower grower to cuss a blue streak as they expose the bulbs.

But not too worry, folks. Next year they will probably be back to “normal” numbers within their population. Rarely do we have two years in a row with bumper crops of mast nuts and berries.

Still, it sure is fun to watch those little furballs as they rush this way and that in search of whatever tickles their fancy.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor writer. Contact him at lisenbee @frontiernet.net