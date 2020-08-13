Autumn is upon us, and many hunters are beginning to get in the mood to once again pursue their favorite small game species. While the squirrel season opens on Sept. 1, rabbit and grouse seasons both begin today. Pheasant and fall turkey seasons will both be opening in a few weeks in this area. And while pheasant hunting is mainly for pen-raised, stocked birds, biologists are mildly optimistic about the populations of other small game species.

Grouse, according to several local grouse hunters, are once again on the upswing portion of their roughly 10-year cycle. Their population should continue to increase for the next few years before the crash once again makes grouse hunting a fond memory for most of us.

Habitat is the key for every wildlife species, regardless of whether or not they happen to be a designated game species. Survival in nature is always dependent on the species having suitable cover and food for all of the four seasons. And while there are certain habitat conditions that many different species can successfully utilize, each species often has one or a few very specific conditions that must be present before that species can thrive and multiply.

New York's general, overall wildlife habitat is slowly changing. But, that is to be expected because nothing ever remains the same for very long in Nature. Old, abandoned farmlands are now becoming young, growing forests while just a few years ago they were primarily weed/grass/brush areas. Those types of changes spell trouble for some species and new, prime habitat for others.

Wild turkey need both fields and mature forest areas to supply them with shelter and mast foods during the late fall, winter and early spring. Mast such as acorns, beechnuts and hickory nuts will only grow on mature trees. Since most of New York's woodlands are becoming more mature the turkey and squirrel populations are generally increasing. But rabbits and grouse, which require grasslands and brush lots, are showing a general overall decline as their prime habitat also matures.

Fall turkey hunting should begin to become a bigger draw for hunters as more and more turkeys find suitable habitat in this state. And while both hens and toms are legal targets during the fall hunting season, it is unfortunate that most hunters don't know the "right" way to hunt wild turkeys at this time of year.

So here is one tip that always seems to work. Carefully search for a flock of birds using binoculars and high points in the terrain. Once a flock is sighted, carefully approach it as closely as possible. Then, the hunter should run into the flock as fast as possible and bust it up, sending birds scattering in all directions. Do not attempt to shoot at any birds because they will probably be well out of shotgun range for any running human. If the flock was large or consisted of several different size turkeys, it was a hen/young flock. Find a suitable hiding place right where the flock flushed and sit down. Those birds will begin to regroup there in short order.

If, however, the flock consisted of just a few (up to ten) turkeys and all appeared large and dark, it was a bachelor flock of males. Once it is busted up, find the nearest high point of ground in the immediate area from where the flock was flushed and find a suitable hiding place there. That is where a flock of males will probably regroup.

Another proven method for hunting fall turkeys is from a deer (tree) stand. Flocks are always on the move during the season, and if the stand is located in a stand of mature mast producing trees, it is entirely likely a flock will work its way through on any given day during the season. Patience and good camouflage are the keys to success here. Just sit quietly, and keep your eyes peeled for any movement.

Grouse hunters will probably need to travel some distance in order to get to prime hunting areas. They should be looking for specific places. Forest areas that were clear-cut four to eight years ago are ideal. Old burn areas are also good prospects. These places offer good food sources, and any nearby evergreen stands will offer roosting cover as well.

During fall days grouse might be anywhere in places where food is available. Every thicket is a potential hiding place, and should be approached with caution. The thundering explosion of a grouse taking wing is enough to startle even the most ardent grouse hunters, so being as prepared as possible is definitely a smart thing to do.

Hi Tor Wildlife Management Area near Naples has one relatively large area that is being managed specifically for ruffed grouse. It is well signed, and offers a nice parking area too. And while I and others heard grouse drumming all over the area last April and early May, it is thicker than grandpa’s beard and three times as tangled. Hunters will have to work for any birds they might bag in that area.

There was great concern for salmon and trout populations in Lake Ontario several years ago. Experts predicted that the bait fish population, which consists of alewives and some smelt, would "crash" because of over-predation by the bigger fish. This threat prompted the Department of Environmental Conservation to greatly reduce the number of salmonids, and especially the number of Chinooks, stocked annually in that big lake.

Recent studies indicate that the threat of a crash has totally dissipated, and more salmonids will be stocked in the future. But anglers don't have to wait two to four years to enjoy really great fishing for big trout and salmon. It's happening right now, and getting started is easy.

A boat makes this fishing easier and more productive, but it isn't necessary for catching fish. Many of the trout and salmon species are schooled up off the mouths of various tributary creeks such as Maxwell Creek in Wayne County (just west of Sodus Point). Fishing the creeks from shore will yield salmon now and steelhead and brown trout a little later in the season. But a properly equipped boat puts the anglers in the midst of the entire school just a little off-shore, allowing them the opportunity to catch many more fish.

As for the best bait to use, always check with local bait and tackle shops to see which particular lure is hot. These shops are in the business of selling lures and bait, but they will rarely mislead an angler just to sell him a few unproductive lures. Checking with two or more bait shops will guarantee that the information is correct.

Fall fishing often takes a back seat to hunting, and that is a shame. Fall fishing is, without any doubt, the very best of the entire year because the fish are feeding heavily as they prepare for the coming winter. Why not get out and try your luck on some of the big ones?

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's outdoor columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.