The youth program that's run every season since 1968 points to the pandemic and plans for a return in 2021

Every autumn since 1968, young football players in Canandaigua have suited up to play the game. More importantly, they’re learning the game.

But in 2020, there will be no Frank Baker Youth Football League.

Commissioner Gil Jackson announced the decision after hours of consultation with others and plenty of research and homework. The coronavirus pandemic, which has already taken so much of the sporting world away from us in 2020, can add Frank Baker football to the list.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Jackson. “(We) looked at it from every angle we could, but we can’t do it safely and effectively.”

Jackson said any paid registrations for the 2020 season will be refunded in the next week.

The Frank Baker league, named for the former Canandaigua Academy coach and city recreation director who died in 1971, is a unique youth football program in that it’s in-house and fields teams at varying age levels. The teams do not travel and practice and play all games in Canandaigua.

It’s long been considered the “feeder” program for the CA varsity program, where fundamentals and basics are instilled for football players to go from “Baker to Brave.” The program works closely with the varsity team at CA, where the Baker players are part of practices and clinics with CA coaches and players, many of whom got their football start with Baker league.

Flag football is for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade while tackle divisions are available in third and fourth grades along with fifth and sixth grades.

A big part of the draw for young players is playing for teams sharing NFL teams names like the Packers, Giants, Raiders and Steelers. Jackson, who played for the Packers who went undefeated in 1977 and 1978, certainly understands the disappointment of not having a season.

But with social distancing measures and the recommendation of facial coverings, the practicality became a challenge.

“We just couldn’t find a way to do it and it’s probably the smart decision,” he said. “A lot of the protocols we’d have to follow weren’t feasible.”

Losing a year of football development is a concern, of course, but health and safety of players, cheerleaders and coaches is the priority. So the hope, Jackson said, is to take a year off and be back in the fall of 2021.

“This means a lot to me,” he said. “I grew up playing Baker football so I just want to make sure we do it right.”