The defensive tackle injured his knee last season and his road to recovery included some very low points

ORCHARD PARK — Let’s face it, January in Buffalo isn’t exactly the time of the year the city’s chamber of commerce likes to highlight when it puts together its advertising campaigns.

Unless you’re a winter sports enthusiast — a skier, a skater, a tobogganer — or someone who enjoys willingly trekking downtown to Key Bank Center for the express purpose of getting aggravated watching the Buffalo Sabres, Januarys can be rough.

Now imagine you’re Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, having already missed most of an exciting 2019 season including the team’s run to its second playoff berth in three years because of a knee injury.

You’re already in a surly mood, and now the season is over, all your teammates head out of town to their offseason homes following the playoff loss to Houston, and you’re left behind in Buffalo — in January — trying to resurrect your football career.

“Here I am in sunny January Buffalo,” Phillips joked wearing a big smile Monday afternoon following the Bills’ first regular padded practice which happened to be Phillips’ first practice since last September.

“Five-, six-hour days, working, sweating, crying, throwing up from how hard that I’m going,” he continued, trying to paint a picture of the grind he endured to make sure Monday arrived. “There was definitely some depression through there. There was definitely a lot of anxiousness, anxiety, fear.”

Phillips loves football, he loves playing for the Bills, and he loves Buffalo, its January miseries aside. As he tried to get his surgically-repaired knee back in shape – the one he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in near the end of the Week 3 victory over Cincinnati in 2019 — there were many days when he wondered if he’d ever be able to play again.

“I remember having a conversation with a couple of the trainers, a very emotional phone call, a rehab day where I was sitting there like, ‘What if I can’t play again? What if this doesn’t get better? What if I don’t get stronger?’” he said. “Luckily, some fantastic people here in the organization, they kept believing in me and kept pushing me. And I’m an extremely motivated individual. Every day I was chipping away at the rock, chipping away, and saw a light at the end of the tunnel and it got me here.”

As Phillips spoke on a Zoom call with reporters, you could see — and as difficult as it is in this world where reporters can’t have in-person access with players and coaches — you could feel the energy and the emotion oozing from Phillips.

He had suffered a knee injury back in college at Stanford, but he was younger then and he never considered for a moment that he wouldn’t play football again. This time, with football now his professional career and his livelihood at stake, Phillips wasn’t too macho to admit he was scared about his future.

“It honestly has been emotionally … one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” he said. “Maybe that means I’ve had a sheltered life or something, but when you care about something this much and have it taken away from you …

“Last year, we had such an amazing team and not being able to contribute, who’s to say we might not have won another game or two if I was able to play. I’m not saying I’m a giant playmaker or anything like that, I’m just saying you think those things into existence sometimes.”

That’s why he was the happiest man on the practice field Monday because he knew what it had taken to get back to that point where he was battling with offensive linemen like Mitch Morse and Quinton Spain and loving every second of it.

“Just to be back out there and be in the huddle and look around at all my brothers being out there playing with them again, it’s the same reason that brought me into the game when I was 11 years old,” Phillips said.

How blessed does he feel? He recited to the day how long it had been since he last donned football pads.

“(Monday) marks the 330th day since I put pads on,” he said. “I’ve had this great acclimation period where I’ve been able to test things out, but to gear all the way up, cleats to helmet and shoulder pads and to be with my teammates, to do that again is truly a blessing.”

When he went down last year, Phillips was playing his best football since coming to Buffalo as a third-round pick in 2018. If he can get back to that level, it will give the Bills great comfort in a season where it won’t have defensive tackle Star Lotulelei who opted out of playing due to COVID-19 concerns.

Phillips will be part of a tackle rotation that will include Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson, with perhaps Vincent Taylor also in the mix. Winning in the middle is an essential ingredient for all defenses because if you can plug the run and push the pocket on the rush, it can cripple an opposing offense.

“We’ve got fantastic competition,” Phillips said. “We don’t say we have 1’s and 2’s, we say we have opportunity groups that go out there and try to earn a spot on this team because we all know how special this team is going to be this season. The sky’s the limit for this defense. This is a fantastic defense and then we brought in some needed additions, so our standard is extremely high.”

Which is great, but for Phillips, just being back on the field is a victory for him.

“If he can get back to where he was, it’ll be so good for our defense,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last week. “We’re all pulling for him for obvious reasons.”