The defensive lineman is turning to veterans for guidance, even if they're not with the Buffalo Bills

Among the many things A.J. Epenesa learned while taking part in the virtual pass rush seminar hosted in late June by Denver Broncos star Von Miller, was this: Don’t be shy when it comes to learning.

“I’ve seen in the past where Von Miller’s posted things about his pass rush summit that he does every year and I saw the link to it this year,” Epenesa said Wednesday. “He put it on his Instagram and said, ‘College and pro guys DM me for an invitation.’”

Epenesa didn’t have to think twice. Miller may not have even known who the former Iowa standout was, but if one of the best rushers in the NFL is putting out an invite to learn some of his tricks of the trade, of course Epenesa wanted in.

“I had sent him a DM and asked him if I could join in and learn from all the vets and basically all the legends that they have in that little chat,” Epenesa said. “I got to watch and learn and listen to some great guys in there, some accomplished guys teach me their ways of pass rushing and different ways to improve yourself and what to look for.”

One thing Epenesa wanted information on was the cross chop move that has become a common tool in the arsenal of many pass rushers.

It’s a move where the defensive lineman steps to the offensive lineman and using his left arm chops at the opponent’s left arm to clear it out of the way, then uses his right arm to gain leverage to push the pass protector out of the way.

“They explained a lot of information on how Aaron Donald approaches it and how (he uses) his footwork and his hands, everything like that,” said Epenesa. “And a lot of the stuff they talked about I knew, but it just went in further depth, they had a further and deeper knowledge. Mine, I was just basically scratching the surface compared to theirs and so they helped me improve some things that I thought I was already pretty decent at.”

He has put the information to use during the first three days of padded workouts, and if he ever has a misstep, he has veterans like Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy to buttress the lessons he learned at the summit.

“When it comes to just having experience, I mean those guys, they’ve been through every possible situation,” Epenesa said. “They’re talking to me about tracks, talking to me about aggressive and passive (offensive lineman) sets and all those different types of things to look for and how you have to react in a split second and stuff like that.”

When the on-field work is done, Epenesa heads into the classroom and new defensive line coach Eric Washington takes over, critiquing every maneuver on film and pointing out the pros and cons of the practice.

“Coach Washington does an amazing job at giving us the correct information and teaching it to us, and the older guys and the vets have a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge, just to kind of reinforce what he’s saying,” Epenesa said. “So I’ve been very fortunate to have vets like these guys around.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier agreed with the rookie. With the lack of on-field offseason practices, all rookies are somewhat behind the proverbial eight ball as they try to assimilate to the NFL game, regardless of position. So, Epenesa being surrounded by so much experience gives him a nice knowledge base to tap.

“The benefits are enormous having a chance to be around Mario, and that’s the same thing Daryl Johnson said when I’ve had a chance to talk with him about it,” Frazier said last week. “Just watching very accomplished pros and how they approach everything about this business is going to help A.J. tremendously. He was on top of the details of all the things we had taken him through (via Zoom) so that encourages you as a coach. He’s a guy who’s a fast learner, and he can translate that from the classroom to the field.”

Epenesa enjoyed a solid four-year career at Iowa and at times he was a dominant player. But he recognizes he’s in a whole new world now, a point that is finally coming home to roost as the pads are on and the hitting has begun.

You can’t know what the speed of the game is like, nor the strength of the players you’re going against, when you’re staring at a computer in a virtual meeting or watching film. This week, Epenesa is getting quite an introduction.

“I mean, there’s 100 percent an acclimation period when it comes to just kind of switching over to putting full pads on and getting into the physicality of it,” he said. “It’s just a different level from college and something I need to kind of meet and do well with.”

Sean McDermott knows this, and he understands the difficulty Epenesa will have until he gets comfortable in the defense, and with his own confidence in knowing that he can do it.

“What he’s challenged with right now is being able to digest all that information as the volume has added up so that he can play fast and really pin his ears back,” McDermott said. “That’s what we’re working on right now.”