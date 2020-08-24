Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that low-risk sports can begin practice and play on Sept. 21, but high-risk football cannot play games

Most varsity sports for the 2020 fall season in New York have the green light, while football remains stuck at yellow.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that low-risk sports — including soccer, swimming, cross country, tennis and field hockey — can resume practice on Sept. 21 with competition to follow.

However, high-risk sports like football and ice hockey can join in the Sept. 21 start of practices but games against other teams are not allowed.

High school sports have been at a standstill since March, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its height.

“Schools will be coming back, there will be a little bit of a period to gauge what's happening, and Sept. 21 they can start practicing and playing across the state,” Cuomo said at a news conference on Long Island.

Monday’s news was greeted with cautious optimism from area athletic directors.

“I’m still processing it myself,” said Marcus Whitman AD Paul Lahue. “And we still have guidance from NYSPHSAA (New York State Public High School Athletic Association) to be interpreted.

“But it’s definitely a relief to hear this and it really boils down to the kids … they’ve been itching to play since March.”

The reason for the guarded optimism is that while the low-risk sports can resume statewide, there is still plenty to decide at the levels of individual sections and leagues. Initially, there will be limitations on travel. Teams cannot play schools outside of their region — another term that needs defining — until at least Oct. 19.

Last week, Dr. Robert Zayays, Executive Director of NYSPHSAA, tweeted a timeline of what will happen once New York heard from Cuomo’s office about the state of fall sports.

So with Monday’s announcement, section directors and NYSPHSAA will meet within 24 hours. And within 48 hours, the NYSPHSAA coronavirus task force will meet followed by a meeting within 72 hours where NYSPHSAA officers will make any remaining decisions.

“We’ve been sitting on our hands for so long and biting our nails,” said Palmyra-Macedon AD Tom Schmandt. “So this announcement is a welcome relief.”

In addition, how the decisions affect junior varsity and modified sports remains in question.

“There’s still work to be done,” said Schmandt. “We have a lot of different scenarios to work out.”

Red Jacket football coach Josh Henninger is an elementary teacher in the district, so he’s preparing for a return to school in that capacity. And as much as he loves football, he says he’s fine with moving it to the spring season should that NYSPHSAA plan unfold.

“Let’s play all the sports we can right now, get procedures in place so coaches, players, administrators and parents are comfortable,” he said. “Then we can do football with full effectiveness.”

Overall, Henninger believes New York is doing the right thing, even if it means playing football in the spring. Because, as he points it, it’s just a return to sports New York is trying to accomplish safely. It’s a return to school.

And with Monday’s announcement from Cuomo, at least the wheels are rolling.

“Now, we leave it in the hands of those who know high school sports,” he said. “Now we can make educated decisions.”

Beyond the safety of navigating through the coronavirus safely, there is a physical and mental fitness aspect to consider for young athletes.

“Kids haven’t played sports since March,” said Lahue. “Hopefully they’ve been doing something to stay in shape. But we’ll have to do some rebuilding when a lot of these kids haven’t had anything so intense in a while.”

Local coaches and administrators have plenty of work ahead of them in the next week to sort out scenarios and plans, but it’s a workload most are thrilled to have again.

“I will get a lot of joy out of knowing the joy these kids are feeling again,” said Lahue. “And hopefully, we can get through this and keep it going.”