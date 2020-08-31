The improvement of the Bills QB will give opponents trouble says the team's defensive coordinator, who had the same task in last week's scrimmage

As the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, two of Leslie Frazier’s goals each day at practice is to get his group prepared for the season, while at the same time make things as difficult as possible for quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.

That second task is noticeably tougher to achieve this summer because Frazier, from his unique perspective on the other side of the ball, sees a much improved, more confident, more knowledgeable player in Allen than what he saw in his first two seasons.

“The thing that I noticed is the decision making,” Frazier said Friday. “It’s what you thought it would be going into his third season. He’s grown so much in that area, protecting the football and making good decisions.”

Much of that was evident during the scrimmage on Thursday. Now, the caveat was that Allen was going against Frazier’s backup unit so one would have expected him to have his way.

But beyond just the impressive completion percentage Allen compiled, Frazier said the way Allen was in complete control on the field will give opposing defensive coordinators pause. He always had an answer for whatever Frazier’s defense was trying to accomplish.

“Do I throw the ball down the field or take the check down, or should I throw it away versus taking the sack? I mean that’s a big part of quarterback play,” Frazier said. “We’re trying so hard to beat the offense and to create negative plays and he’s making good decisions which makes it hard for us to create negative plays. Kudos to him and the offensive coaching staff.”

Here are some other topics Frazier covered:

Sticking together as a team critical

As a Black man, Frazier naturally has been disturbed by the most recent acts of racial injustice that have torn the country apart.

He was emotional and outspoken in the spring when a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. And this week, the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin has created another surge of emotion and passion to the point where some teams in the NBA, NHL, WNBA, MLS and MLB refused to play games Wednesday and Thursday.

As for the Bills, Frazier felt pushing forward with Thursday’s scrimmage was the right thing to do because of what transpired Wednesday night when coach Sean McDermott gathered the team for an open forum discussion.

“Sean did a great job of allowing our players to voice their thoughts and opinions about what’s going on in our world,” said Frazier. “It was really great for us and very, very powerful as well, and so when it came time to practice, because of some of the conversations from the night before, I think it was a lot easier to go on that field for that couple of hours and really focus on what we had to get done. The night before really set the table for what happened the next day.”

Frazier said he was proud of the Bills for the way they opened up, but also how they came together as a unified team in making the decision to conduct the scrimmage.

“Just really trying to do their jobs and stay committed to what we’re trying to get accomplished each and every day, and they really handled things extremely well,” Frazier said. “Hopefully we can stay focused on what we have to do, but you can’t ignore what’s going on in our country because we’re not putting our head in the sand. We’re well aware of what’s happening, but at the same time once you’ve walked into this building, we know we have a job to do and we have to focus and concentrate on what we have to get done.”

Josh Norman injury was unfortunate

One of the best battles of training camp was going to be at right cornerback when Norman was going to try to unseat two-year starter Levi Wallace. However, the free agent signee suffered a hamstring injury last week and has not been able to practice.

“That’s one of the tough ones there because we were really looking forward to those competitive practices between those two,” said Frazier. “And it really felt like that would be good for our defense to have that competition going on day in and day out. With Josh’s injury, that’s kind of been put on the shelf for now and hopefully we’ll get him back prior to the Jets game and we’ll have enough time to get some practice in.”

On the plus side, Wallace has looked good in camp. Let’s not forget, this Buffalo defense has been one of the best in the league the last two years, especially against the pass, and Wallace has been starting since midway through 2018.

“Levi has done a really good job and if Josh doesn’t make it back we feel very confident that Levi can do the job,” said Frazier.

Backup LB spots wide open

It’s a given that Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds and A.J. Klein will be on the field when the Bills are in their base 4-3, but if someone were to get hurt, the Bills are thin in the second level.

Tyler Matakevich can play, but he was signed almost exclusively as a core special teamer, so Frazier needs to find alternatives and two who are showing well as Vosean Joseph and Tyrell Dodson, second-year players who missed all of their rookies seasons.

“Vosean has really been working hard, trying to get to where he needs to be to help us as a backup linebacker,” said Frazier. “He had a little bit of a setback a few days ago, had an injury that set him back a little bit, but he’s making progress. He just needs the reps, so hopefully he can stay healthy and stay on the field because he’s got the talent that he needs to be able to really grow as a player.”

Of Dodson, Frazier said, “He’s done a good job for us. He’s a backup Mike first, but he does have the ability to play the outside linebacker spots as well. His strength is probably how smart he is as a player. He really had a grasp of our defense early on, and to see the growth in his game has been a plus for us. It’s tough when you miss those guys the entire offseason, you wonder where they’re going to be, but Terrell hasn’t missed a beat.”