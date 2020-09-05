NYSPHSAA released its guidelines for fall sports on Friday and while we saw plenty, it's what we didn't see that raises the bigger questions

Maybe the most frustrating part of the coronavirus pandemic is the lack of answers. Even moreso when we think they’re coming.

Friday’s release of the “Return To Interscholastic Athletics” document from the New York State Public High School Athletics Association certainly provided guidance as promised. But we couldn’t help to feel a bit shortchanged.

Because while we saw the plan for athletes this fall to wear masks while competing during the pandemic and we saw the suggestions that they keep their distance when possible and sanitize their gear, it’s what we didn’t see that extended the frustration.

Football, along with volleyball and competitive cheer, are labeled high-risk sports. So while they can begin practice on Sept. 21 with the other fall sports, that’s all these three sports can do. Certainly, we were hoping for more.

By and large, practice is not fun. It’s necessary, but it’s not fun. So maybe the optimist in us can see it as more than what athletes had last spring when the entire season was canceled.

But we can also see it as a bit of a tease. Because even though football can practice, the athletes will barely get a taste. With no contact, football practice essentially becomes a skills camp.

And while there’s nothing wrong with that, it won’t properly prepare player for the intense contact that comes with a season. So the question becomes, what kind of season are we looking at for football if one indeed can happen?

Considering football players need 12 practices before they can play in a game, that puts the first eligible date for a game at Saturday, Oct. 3, if teams practice 12 consecutive days.

Last year, that was Week 5 of the regular season. That’s not a very fair comparison, of course, because the world is a bit different than it was 12 months ago.

But that’s not the point because the dates of the fall season were extended, so fitting in at least a few games remains a possibility. The only thing that’s missing is the green light from the state and while not being able to play football as it’s intended is frustrating, finding the reasons why is even more complex.

Because all we’ve been told is that the high-risk sports cannot compete. That’s an order that’s coming down from the state, not NYSPHSAA, so be sure to direct your hostility correctly.

Adding to the frustration is that we have yet to be given an explanation. What kind of data do we need to play? What sort of thresholds are we shooting for? What are the numbers that we need to reach?

No doubt, NYSPHSAA officials are doing their due diligence. They’re working hard and leaving few if any stones unturned to find a way for football and other high-risk sports to be played.

Naturally, safety is the priority. And you’d like to think we in New York — especially in our region — have a good handle on things with an infection rate that’s been below 1 percent for four straight weeks.

So really, this is where the confusion and frustration comes in. Like in sports, you can’t argue with the scoreboard and when it comes to the coronavirus, this region seems to be doing very well. We’ve been doing what’s asked and it’s working.

That’s not to say we’re out of the woods and can let down our guard. Not at all. We need to remain vigilant and continue with the masks and distancing because it works and we have the numbers to show for it.

It would just be nice to have a little more clarity or at least some forward progress toward answers to some questions we have about the high-risk sports. Let us know where we need to be so we can work harder to get there.

Because really, the only place we want to be is on the field.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@gannett.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez