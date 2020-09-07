Some surprising moves were made, and not made, as Buffalo prepares for Sunday's season opener

There are 53 players who, at least on Saturday, are members of the Buffalo Bills. Whether all of them retain that status in the coming days is probably unlikely.

While the Bills and all NFL teams had to get down to the 53-man regular-season limit by 4 p.m. Saturday, the work is not nearly done and there will be plenty of tinkering at the bottom of rosters in the days to come.

For now, the Bills announced the release of 26 players between Friday and Saturday. The total group reads as follows:

Quarterback Davis Webb; cornerbacks Cam Lewis, Dane Jackson and Brian Allen; safeties Dean Marlowe and Josh Thomas; tight ends Nate Becker and Jason Croom; offensive linemen Evan Boehm, Victor Salako, Marquel Harrell, Brandon Walton and Trey Adams; defensive linemen Vincent Taylor, Mike Love, Tanzel Smart, Justin Zimmer and Bryan Cox Jr.; linebackers Corey Thompson, Vosean Joseph and Andre Smith; wide receivers Andre Roberts, Robert Foster and Duke Williams; and running backs Christian Wade and Antonio Smith.

Webb, Williams, Wade, Croom, Becker, Boehm, Salako, Walton, Zimmer, Cox Jr., Jackson, Lewis, Thomas and Andre Smith all were named to the practice squad on Sunday.

They also put fullback Patrick DiMarco on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury and placed tight Tommy Sweeney on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with a foot ailment. He won’t be eligible to play for the first six weeks.

Roberts, Marlowe, Boehm, Cox Jr., Smart, and Taylor are all free agents who can sign right now with any team. The rest of the cut players all have less than four NFL seasons and must clear waivers before they can sign elsewhere.

Among the players who seemed to be on the bubble who made the team are defensive ends Trent Murphy and Daryl Johnson, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, quarterback Jake Fromm, offensive guard Brian Winters, linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Del’Shawn Phillips, tight end Reggie Gilliam, and cornerback Dane Jackson, who was named to the practice squad as well.

Here are some observations I have on what the Bills have done thus far:

Trent Murphy bucks the odds

He has value as a veteran leader in the locker room and he can also play pretty well at times, but I refuse to understand why it was necessary to keep him at his salary when that money could have been rolled into the 2021 cap and used on an emerging player ready for a new deal such as Matt Milano.

After upgrading on the edge with free agent signees Mario Addison and Quinton Jefferson, the drafting of A.J. Epenesa, plus the return of young Daryl Johnson, I just didn’t see any need to keep Murphy.

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane thought otherwise, so they have five edge rushers to go with tackles Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler. Jefferson can also play tackle.

Jake Fromm staying is a surprise

All along it seemed like the fifth-round draft pick had a slim chance of making the team, specifically because of the non-existent offseason and truncated training camp. There’s no way that he could go into a game in an emergency situation if Josh Allen and Matt Barkley were hurt and function at an NFL level.

Webb seemed like the better bet because he’s been bumping around the NFL for three years as a former third-round pick, and he was with the Bills last year and knows the system. Yet Fromm made it and Webb didn’t. We’ll see if that remains the case because it’s possible the Bills could bring Webb back to the practice squad.

Andre Roberts won’t be gone long

I proposed cutting Roberts a few days ago because I thought if the Bills were only going to keep six receivers, the last two should have been Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins, and then the Bills could have found someone to return kicks.

Roberts did indeed get cut, but it is known that he, as well as Marlowe, have already agreed to not sign with another team and will rejoin the Bills Sunday, probably with a little bonus in their pockets.

The Bills had to carry injured guard Jon Feliciano on the 53-man roster because if they’d put him on injured reserve, he’d be lost for the season. Once the roster is set, now he can go on IR and be eligible to return in as soon as three weeks.

There are probably other players heading to IR, too, so in order to pull this off, the Bills told Roberts and Marlowe to turn their phones off for a day, and they will. They actually did this same thing last year with Marlowe.

Interesting calls at receiver

Assuming one isn’t cut to get Roberts back, it looks like the Bills are keeping seven, and I would expect that Hodgins would be a healthy inactive each week until he’s more ready to play. In this scenario, I’m fine with keeping Roberts.

McKenzie is a useful piece in Brian Daboll’s offense because he can do so many different things and it was always going to be hard to cut him, especially after the Bills re-signed him as a free agent in the offseason.

Hodgins was a sixth-round pick in a historically deep draft class and in most years, he might have been a fourth-rounder. With his size and great hands, releasing him into the waiver world would have been a risk.

One player Bills fans will be sad to see go is Williams. He’s a hard worker who had a couple shining moments last season including catching the game-winning touchdown pass in Tennessee. But he was simply caught in a numbers game as the Bills are strong at the top of the depth chart and drafting two rookies – Hodgins and Gabriel Davis – hurt his chances.

The Bills almost certainly will try to bring him back, though he may have a market outside of Buffalo due to his size and stellar work ethic.

Patrick DiMarco is done

The Bills got a head start on their roster trimming Friday afternoon when they announced that DiMarco was placed on injured reserve, and this means he will have to sit out the entire 2020 season because this move was made without him being named to the 53-man roster.

Had they included DiMarco on the roster that was announced Saturday, like they did with Feliciano, he could have then been placed on injured reserve and would have been eligible to return any time after three weeks.

Another option would have been to start him on PUP like Sweeney. However, DiMarco had not practiced in two weeks, so the injury is apparently significant enough to warrant the season-ending IR designation.

DiMarco was entering the final year of his four-year free agent contract signed in 2017, so this may mean the end of his time in Buffalo.

So, what do the Bills do for a fullback because right now, they don’t have one? McDermott said earlier this week that Gilliam, a rookie undrafted free agent, will not be a fullback in this offense and he even switched jerseys and now wears a tight end number, 86.

You would have to think the Bills will bring someone in, and it may be that Gilliam is currently keeping that roster spot warm because the Bills are set at tight end with Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft and Lee Smith. If Gilliam is waived, it is known that the Bills would want him back on the practice squad if possible.

Lee Smith lives on

With Sweeney missing the entire training camp with a foot injury, it was clear he would start the season on PUP. Had he not been hurt, I would have gone with Knox, Kroft and Sweeney at tight end and released Smith.

We’ll see what happens if and when Sweeney gets healthy, but he won’t be eligible to practice or play for six weeks, and even then, he likely wouldn’t be able to just come off the PUP list and dress for a game. There will be a build-up, so Smith is probably secure.

Interesting calls at linebacker

We all knew the top four were set – Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich – and I thought Dodson and Smith would make it if the Bills kept six, ahead of Joseph and Thompson.

I almost had all of the equation right as Dodson was retained but Smith wasn’t as he was beaten out by Phillips. He’s a player who joined the practice squad last season and though he never got into a game, he apparently made enough of an impression in camp as a contributor on special teams to get the nod.

Again, put an asterisk next to his name because he may not be secure just yet.

The Bills acquired Smith in a trade with Carolina last week and while he practiced only once, you figured if they were willing to trade for him, he’d have a spot. He still might, at least on the practice squad. If not, I would think the Bills would recoup the conditional 2023 pick they gave Carolina.

Offensive line still jumbled

It’s a bit of a surprise that Boehm was cut and Boettger kept, but unless there is still more maneuvering, it looks like Boettger will be the primary backup at the guard spots and at center, at least until Feliciano returns. It was thought that Boehm was the No. 2 center.

As it stands, left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Quinton Spain and center Mitch Morse are set. On the right side, we still don’t know what the pair will be. Boettger, Brian Winters, Daryl Williams, Ryan Bates and Cody Ford have all taken reps at guard, and Ford, Williams, Bates and Ty Nsekhe have been at tackle.

That’s going to be something to watch right up until kickoff against the Jets a week from Sunday.