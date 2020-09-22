The Lakers have run two cross country races so far and sophomore Hunter Brignall has finished first in both

The Finger Lakes Community College Cross Country teams competed in the Raider Classic on Saturday at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown, Fulton County.

This was the second meet of the season for the Lakers, who have seven scheduled for the season.

The men's team ran an 8k and finished in first place out of five complete teams. Sophomore Hunter Brignall (Mynderse), last year;s Mid-State Athletic Conference Runner of the Year, finished in first place for the second weekend in a row. Brignall finished with a time of 26:50.11. Giovanni Ventura (Geneva) was the next finisher for the Lakers. He came in fifth with a time of 29:40.45. Adam Schreiber (Williamson) finished ninth, and John Peresan (Lancaster) finished in 11th place.

Coach Jayden Donahue explained how he adjusted practices after the teams' first race with no other teams running with them.

"I tried having them train in pairs or triples this past week to foster some healthy competition among team member, and I think it paid off,” said Donahue. "They were a little surprised to have won I think, but very excited.”

There was no winning team for the women's race since there were not enough on each team. So the Lakers competed as individuals. They ran a 5K again, like they did at Tompkins Cortland Community College the previous weekend. Kaitlyn Hilkert (Mynderse) finished with a time of 24:59.82, and Chyra Patterson (Bronx) finished with a time of 30:40.09.

The course at Fulton-Montgomery CC was much flatter than what the team is used to competing on.

"The team actually liked the course," said Donahue. "The course was flat and basically just four big ovals for the guys, and two for the women on well mowed grass. When you don't have to think about where you are going next, it's easier to hone in on pace."

In last week’s opener in Dryden, the FLCC men ran a 5k course with Brignall leading the way in 16:46.6. Ventura was sixth overall in 18:34.4. For the FLCC women, Hilkert finished fourth overall in 26:24.3 and Patterson was eighth (30:14.6).

With COVID-19 regulations, there are no spectators at races and each school competes separately with the men and women running together. In addition, teams are not allowed to preview the course.

"It was challenging to have only one team on the course at a time," Donahue said after that race. "The athletes didn't get to experience racing against opponents, which is a big motivating factor during a race itself. This was the biggest thing the team said they needed to adapt to."

The Lakers are looking ahead to their next meet, which is Saturday at the Newark Campus of FLCC. Even though it is considered a "home" meet, it will still be different for the runners. The racing begins at 9 a.m.