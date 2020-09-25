Buffalo is unbeaten through two games, but so are the Los Angeles Rams, who come to down with Aaron Donald, perhaps the best defensive lineman in the game today

Leave it to Sean McDermott, high school and college wrestler extraordinaire, to come up with this theory on why Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald is such a dominant player.

“Yeah, I think it’s really one line – he was a wrestler. That speaks for itself, right?” McDermott said, though it was noticeable that his tongue was planted firmly in his cheek.

However, maybe there’s something to the whole wrestling angle. Dave Wannstedt, a former Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator during the Chan Gailey years, came to Buffalo in 2011 after he’d been fired as the head coach at the University of Pittsburgh.

Among Wannstedt’s final recruiting class was Donald, who wrestled and played football right there in Pittsburgh at Penn Hills High School, a player who was not heavily recruited.

“In our scheme, any guy who was a wrestler, I always thought that was a nice intangible for a football player,” Wannstedt told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last year. “You saw his quickness and stuff, but it wasn’t off the charts. He was perfect physically for what we were looking for as far as an inside tackle. We recruited him and it all worked out.”

Wannstedt was unable to coach Donald beyond his freshman season, and in that limited window, he admits he could not have envisioned what Donald has become – the best defensive player in the NFL.

“I never expected him to be that good, to be honest,” Wannstedt said. “Anyone who says they knew that, please. It sounds good, but it was not the reality.”

Donald played four years at Pitt where he racked up 29.5 sacks and 66 total tackles for loss which prompted the Rams to pick him 13th overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Since he’s been in the NFL he has been the proverbial wrecking ball to opposing offenses. Six times Donald has been voted to the Pro Bowl; he was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2014); twice he was named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2017 and 2018); and in 2019 he was recognized as the No. 1 player in the NFL’s top 100 as voted by his peers.

Next up on his path of destruction are the Bills Sunday afternoon at what will be an empty Bills Stadium. Buffalo’s offense is off to an outstanding start and Josh Allen leads the NFL in passing with 729 yards. But that came against the Jets and Dolphins, and he knows things are going to get a whole lot more difficult this week.

“He’s the best in the world at what he does and arguably the greatest to ever do it at that position,” Allen said of Donald, who already has a league-leading 13 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Recency bias is so often a thing these days, but in relation to Donald that may not be the case. There have been so many great tackles – Mean Joe Greene, Bob Lilly, Merlin Olsen, Warren Sapp, and Cortez Kennedy to name just a few – but Donald is already in that greatest of all-time conversation.

“He’s so explosive, so powerful, so quick,” said Allen. “He can bull rush you, he can swim you, he can basically juke you at the line of scrimmage. He’s a tough task to handle. It’s not just the stats that speak out for him, it’s the other stuff, it’s forcing double teams and allowing his other players to get one-on-one matchups. You have to have a plan for him.”

Undoubtedly, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been burning the midnight oil trying to figure out a way of preventing Donald from blowing up his offense.

“Maybe he could miss the bus,” Daboll quipped. “He’s as premier of a lineman as I’ve seen. He’s disruptive, he’s got power, he’s got strength, he’s got speed, he’s got quickness, he’s got leverage, he plays intelligently. There’s plays on tape where you watch him and just say, ‘Oh boy.’ He’s hard to get to. He can play multiple spots.”

The Bills are still seeking the proper offensive line combination and they experimented a bit in Miami as Brian Winters subbed in for right guard Cody Ford and Ford took a few reps in place of left guard Quinton Spain. It remains a work in progress, at least until Jon Feliciano can return from his injury.

Of course, this is not a great week to be tinkering up front when Donald is standing on the other side of the ball, breathing fire and flexing his muscles.

“I think they’re kind of like everybody, we all have things we have to work on,” Daboll said. “You’ve got five, six guys who are playing and the communication process and working together, those are important things for any position group, but particularly the offensive line. We’re trying to make strides each day with it.”

McDermott admitted that Donald is one of those players who you have to game plan for, similar, Bills fans will recall, to how opposing offenses used to have to game plan for Bruce Smith. Like Smith, Donald can ruin a play all by himself, and the secret is to minimize those train wrecks as much as you can.

“You can’t just have a blind eye towards one of the best, if not the best, player in the NFL,” McDermott said. “So you’ve got to be smart with it. We always start with a healthy respect for the opponent, every week. In particular this week with this opponent and Aaron Donald.”