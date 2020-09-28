Boundless Connections’ tech center opens at Sibley Square

Messenger Post Media

The Boundless Connections Technology Center at Sibley Square, 260 E. Main St., Rochester, is open, and offers memberships, day passes and programs.

The tech center is staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Friday and by appointment.

“A lot of people feel like technology is changing too fast to keep up with it,” CEO Christina Lopez said. “No matter how many boot camps, workshops or online courses you complete, it all seems to be moving much faster than you are. We’ve been treating tech training like a fire that needs to be put out instead of something we need to do every day, like flossing.

“The pandemic has moved tech skills front and center for everyone. Now, there is a place to go to learn at your own pace on your own schedule.”

Monthly, yearly, family and corporate memberships and day passes are available and include tech support, touchscreen laptops equipped with Microsoft Office, Microsoft Surface Studio computers with Adobe Creative Cloud, 3D printers, work desks, Arduino Smart Internet of Things kits and kids coding toys.

Boundless Connections also offers interest and networking clubs and programs for teens and adults.

TECH Launch verifies participants, ages 17 and over, have basic technology skills including the effective use of Microsoft programs, email communications, internet searches and online calendars. Other skills include timeliness, goal setting and tracking, and self-assessment. Participants set their own three-month goals and meet with a mentor weekly to discuss progress.

Call (585) 420-6868 or email rochester@bctechcenter.com to schedule a tour. Walk-ins are also welcome. Visit boundlessconnections.com for information.