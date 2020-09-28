Local nonprofit founder up for Philanthropic Award

Salva Dut, founder of Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit that provides clean, safe water to the people of South Sudan, is a finalist for the first Elevate Prize.

The prize will award $5 million to 10 changemakers tackling global challenges. Dut is among 20 finalists named by the Elevate Prize Foundation. From these, 10 will receive funding and guidance from top scholars and industry leaders to amplify their work.

Dut founded WFSS in 2003. When he was 11 years old, the Sudanese Civil War separated him from his family. Dut joined thousands of "Lost Boys" on their journey by foot to seek safety in refugee camps in Ethiopia and Kenya. After living in refugee camps for 10 years, Dut had a chance to move to the U.S. and live with a Rochester family.

Years later, he learned his father was still alive in South Sudan, but was suffering from disease caused by waterborne parasites. This inspired Dut to help both his father and his country by bringing clean water to those in need.