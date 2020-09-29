Addiction services director appointed for Monroe County

Tisha Smith is Monroe County’s first director of addiction services.

In this newly created role, she will oversee the eight-member Monroe County Improving Addiction Coordination Team to help combat the ongoing substance abuse disorder crisis.

“Dr. Smith has an extensive background in addiction treatment and coordination, and has been on the frontlines caring for people and families of all backgrounds throughout Monroe County,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “We all know the terrible toll the opioid crisis has taken on our community. It has touched every corner and too many families in Monroe County. Through her vision and leadership, the IMPACT team will operate a comprehensive, multi-faceted program that will be in the community, proactively helping those most closely affected by this epidemic.”

Smith previously served as director of inmate drug and alcohol programs for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, where she developed re-entry programs and coordinated resources for the drug and alcohol program. She was the addiction therapist supervisor at Unity Hospital, and an adjunct professor at Rochester Institute of Technology and Genesee Community College.

“I am excited to serve the community as Monroe County’s first director of addiction services, and am pleased that County Executive Bello is rightly treating chemical dependency as a chronic health condition,” Smith said. “I look forward to engaging our residents to help promote effective strategies that deal with addiction, so more families don’t have to deal with this pain and suffering.”

The IMPACT program will operate out of the Monroe County Department of Public Health, and will coordinate services and care with Commissioner Michael Mendoza and department staff.

Smith is responsible for coordinating the disparate, multi-discipline treatment and prevention efforts already underway throughout the county. She will work to get the message out about the services and programs available for individuals and families affected by addiction.

“Dr. Smith brings valuable experience to our team at a profound moment in our community’s response to the mental health and substance abuse crises,” Mendoza said. “I am looking forward to her leadership on these issues.”

The IMPACT team will include a senior research analysis coordinator that will work with data to make sure the program’s efforts are properly targeted and effective, plus six outreach coordinators that will work with individuals and their families to provide coaching and help with finding treatment beds, mental health care, housing assistance or any other services they may need as they work toward recovery.

The program will adapt portions of the Buffalo MATTERS program, which expedites patient access to comprehensive and effective opioid use disorder treatment. In addition to ensuring individuals admitted to a hospital emergency room receive an immediate dose of Suboxone, the program will ensure individuals can make an appointment for long-term treatment to start within 24 to 28 hours.

“Too many lives are being damaged and too many families are being hurt by the opioid epidemic,” Bello said. “It is time for Monroe County to address this public health crisis by putting the proper resources into the system and designing a program that will help the people who need it most.”