Gates-Chili Chamber recognizes American Packaging

American Packaging Corporation recently received the Joseph Entress Memorial Award for economic development from the Gates-Chili Chamber of Commerce.

The award recognizes an individual or organization for ongoing improvement and encouraging economic development in the region.

APC opened its 350,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Chili in December 2017. The company selected this location based on talent, skilled labor and state incentives. The facility employs 131 employees and focuses on flexographic printing, as well as adhesive and extrusion laminations.

“We are very thankful to be recognized by the Gates-Chili Chamber of Commerce as an outstanding performing business in the region,” said Brendan O’Hara, business development manager. “We’ve enjoyed a fruitful partnership with the Gates-Chili community, and we are happy to be in a position to grow and offer fantastic career options here. American Packaging is a growing company and we plan to continue to expand our operations in Chili to support the business.”