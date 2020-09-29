Town Board appoints acting administrative judge

Supervisor Bill Reilich and the Greece Town Board recently announced the appointment of Town Judge Brett Granville as the acting administrative judge for Greece Town Court.

Further action will be taken at the Town Board meeting on Oct. 22.

“Judge Granville is known to be fair-minded and professional at all times,” Reilich said. “He exhibits patience and compassion, and carefully listens to all sides of a case when rendering a decision. The residents of Greece are fortunate to have Judge Granville serving in this capacity.”

Granville, of Greece, graduated cum laude from St. Bonaventure University. He received his Juris Doctor from Notre Dame Law School and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1993.

Granville joined the Greece Town Court in January 2018. He has jurisdiction over all misdemeanors, violations and infractions as an elected justice, along with preliminary jurisdiction over felonies. He is responsible for the handling of small claims, parking, town code violations, violations of the Environmental Conservation Law and evictions.

Granville’s legal experience includes serving as the second deputy county attorney as supervising attorney for Family Court divisions. In that capacity, he was responsible for all aspects of the supervision of staff and attorneys — approximately 32 in total — in the Family Court Division of the County Law Department. He was responsible for providing legal advice and analysis and litigation support to various county departments, including Probation, Sheriff and the Veterans Service Agency.

Granville also served as town councilman in 2012-17. He is a trustee, member of the Parish Council and serves on the Finance Committee at Our Mother of Sorrows Church. He is a coach and former board member of Greece Youth Soccer, and a former member of the executive advisory board for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.