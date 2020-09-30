Irondequoit announces budget workshops

The town of Irondequoit will hold workshops for the 2021 budget at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 27 in the Broderick Room at Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave.

The Oct. 19 session will cover recreation at 5:30 p.m.; parks and cemetery at 6 p.m.; public works and buildings at 6:45 p.m.; town clerk at 7:30 p.m.; comptroller, general expenses and revenues, and lighting at 7:45 p.m.; human resources at 8 p.m.; and admin (attorney, supervisor and Town Board) at 8:15 p.m.

The Oct. 27 session will cover the library at 5:30 p.m., police at 6 p.m., court at 6:45 p.m., IT/CAT at 7:05 p.m., assessor at 7:30 p.m. and community development at 7:45 p.m.

A public hearing will be held at 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 12 before the budget adoption at 4 p.m. on Nov. 19.