Local public schools launch biweekly webcast

Local district leaders are joining forces to hold biweekly webcasts that provide families with current, accurate information pertaining to area schools and education.

A panel of superintendents and guests will release 45-minute webcasts at noon on every other Thursday. The series, “Public Schools in ACTion: A Roundtable Discussion with Local Leaders in Education,” addresses topics such as health and safety, remote learning, sports and enrichment programs during COVID, and social-emotional learning. Each session starts with a brief report on the current state of education in the region.

Panelists will discuss strategies used during uncertain times, impacts to the current year, next year's budget forecast and what residents can do. Residents are encouraged to submit suggestions for future topics and their questions. Visit actforeducation.org for information.