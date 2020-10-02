NYWEB Notable Names

Penfield resident named FLCHHA regional director

HCR Home Care recently promoted Jason Berl, of Penfield, to regional director of the Finger Lakes Certified Home Health Agency, having previously served as director of therapy for the region.

The 11-year HCR employee now is responsible for planning, organizing, directing, coordinating and evaluating HCR's patient services at the regional level. Berl works with clinical management to assure high quality outcomes, patient and staff satisfaction, and attainment of revenue goals.

He holds a master’s degree in physical therapy.