St. Ann's, Quail Summit announce affiliation

The boards of directors for St. Ann’s Community and Quail Summit, two nonprofit senior living health care and housing providers, have agreed to affiliate.

The new affiliation will create one of the area’s largest nonprofit organizations, providing senior health care and housing services.

“We could not be more pleased about our new affiliation with St. Ann’s Community,” said Phil Beckley, president of the Quail Summit board of directors. “St. Ann’s recognizes and appreciates what a unique community we have created here in Canandaigua. By joining together, we create a stronger organization that will support the changing needs of our residents for many years to come.”

The affiliation also will ensure long-term stability, achieve economic benefits, manage costs and allow access to services across Ontario, Monroe and Genesee counties.

“Aligning our leadership, experience and expertise creates an opportunity to better meet the evolving expectations of a growing population of older adults,” said Ron Salluzzo, chairman of St. Ann’s Community board of directors.

Michael McRae, president and CEO of St. Ann’s Community, and Andrew Tyman, CEO of Quail Summit, will coordinate and oversee the transition. St. Ann’s will consult on the daily operations at Quail Summit until the affiliation is completed.

“Joining together with Quail Summit strengthens our mission and commitment to building strong and engaging communities, while also connecting people with the services and relationships they need to thrive,” McRae said. “Quail Summit’s tradition of quality service to seniors and the community makes them an ideal partner. We are truly excited to come together and serve the broader Canandaigua community.”