Brighton seeking Conservation Board applicants

The town of Brighton is accepting applications through Oct. 23 for membership on its Conservation Board, which reviews property development proposals for matters such as drainage, landscaping and environmental protection.

The board considers environmental issues and concerns for site-plan approvals, open space development, woodlots, watercourses, etc., and advises the Planning Board regarding these actions.

Applicants must be town residents, and available for meeting on the first or second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings currently are held via video conferencing. Members are appointed to two-year terms.

To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to bridget.monroe@townofbrighton.org or Bridget Monroe, Assistant to the Town Supervisor, Town of Brighton, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618.