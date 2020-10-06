Penfield Chamber announces ‘Local First’ initiative

The Penfield Business Chamber developed the "Look Local First" initiative to discuss the value of patronizing small businesses before searching online or at big box stores, as well as the positive effects shopping locally has on a community.

“Look Local First” will consist of a social media campaign with videos centering around this effort and culminate with the publication of a printed directory in November. Sponsorships are available and go toward advertising costs of the program.

Call 585-348-8360, email info@penfieldbusiness.org or visit penfieldbusiness.org for information. The first video for the campaign can be viewed at youtu.be/sSUFMUMO1KI.