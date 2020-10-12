SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hoselton celebrating 100th year in business

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

Hoselton Auto Mall, 909 Fairport Road, East Rochester, is marking its 100th anniversary this year by giving back to local businesses. 

Hoselton opened as a service garage in 1920. In 100 years, the company expanded to offer Chevrolet, Nissan and Toyota new car departments; a pre-owned vehicle operation; vehicle maintenance; repair and full-service facilities; a collision center; wholesale parts; rental cars; and an insurance agency. 

“My family and I feel so honored to reach the 100-year milestone and have the privilege to continue my great-grandfather’s legacy of serving this community,” said President Drew Hoselton, a fourth-generation family member to work at Hoselton. 

To celebrate this milestone, Hoselton purchased $100 gift cards to 15 local businesses. These are included with new and pre-owned vehicle purchases in October. 

“This initiative to support our local community while celebrating our own 100 years as a local business felt like the perfect fit, this year more than ever,” said Dan McMorrow, director of new vehicle sales.

Over the past 100 years, Hoselton Auto Mall expanded from a service garage to a full-service dealership in East Rochester.
Fourth- and fifth-generation Hoseltons work at the Hoselton Auto Mall complex daily.
Hoselton Auto Mall opened in 1920 as a service garage in East Rochester.
Hoselton Auto Mall marks its 50th anniversary in 1970.