Hoselton celebrating 100th year in business

Hoselton Auto Mall, 909 Fairport Road, East Rochester, is marking its 100th anniversary this year by giving back to local businesses.

Hoselton opened as a service garage in 1920. In 100 years, the company expanded to offer Chevrolet, Nissan and Toyota new car departments; a pre-owned vehicle operation; vehicle maintenance; repair and full-service facilities; a collision center; wholesale parts; rental cars; and an insurance agency.

“My family and I feel so honored to reach the 100-year milestone and have the privilege to continue my great-grandfather’s legacy of serving this community,” said President Drew Hoselton, a fourth-generation family member to work at Hoselton.

To celebrate this milestone, Hoselton purchased $100 gift cards to 15 local businesses. These are included with new and pre-owned vehicle purchases in October.

“This initiative to support our local community while celebrating our own 100 years as a local business felt like the perfect fit, this year more than ever,” said Dan McMorrow, director of new vehicle sales.