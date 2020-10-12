Renewable CCA program coming to Victor

The village of Victor will hold a public information session about Gateway Community Power, a community choice aggregation program to pool local electricity demand and provide a fixed-rate, renewable supply, at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

The opt-out program will enable households and small businesses to receive the benefits of solar energy without having to install their own panels. Other topics will include the program timeline, billing and opt-out process.

The public info session will be held at Village Hall, 60 E. Main St. Call 585-924-3311 or email villageclerk@villageofvictor.org to register. The meeting will be accessible online.