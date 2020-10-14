Fire Calls

The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department responded to 32 calls for assistance in September 2020.

Sept. 1: Smoke in the structure on Square Drive and emergency medical services on Briggsboro Lane.

Sept. 2: EMS on Ayrault Road.

Sept. 3: Carbon monoxide incident on Bristol View Drive, natural gas leak on Red Barn Circle, house fire on Norbrook Road, automatic alarm on Cathedral Oaks, carbon monoxide incident on Heron Way South and automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Sept. 6: EMS on Laird Lane.

Sept. 7: Power line down on Crossfield Road, power line down on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, power line down on Twin Brooks Road, electrical problem on Twin Brooks Road, electrical problem on Twin Brooks Road, automatic alarm on Park Road and automatic alarm on Cressier Court.

Sept. 10: Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490 and automatic fire alarm on Manorshire Drive.

Sept. 11: New gas line causing gas odor on Neuchatel Lane and unknown chemical odor on Beatrice Cove.

Sept. 14: Vehicle fire on Interstate 490 at state Route 31 and motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 490 at state Route 31.

Sept. 17: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on state Route 31 at Interstate 490 and automatic alarm on Manorshire Drive.

Sept. 18: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 490 near state Route 90 and motor vehicle accident on Interstate 390 at state Route 31.

Sept. 19: Automatic alarm on Park Road.

Sept. 20: Automatic alarm on Manorshire Drive.

Sept. 21: EMS on Larchwood Drive.

Sept. 27: Recreational fire on Cathedral Oaks.

Sept. 30: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Ayrault Road.