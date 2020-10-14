Friendly Home ranked among Best Nursing Homes

For the second consecutive year, the Friendly Home was recognized for excellence on Newsweek’s list of 2021 Best Nursing Homes.

The ranking identifies the 400 top nursing homes across 20 states. Of the 70 nursing homes in New York state, three in Monroe County, that placed on the list, the Friendly Home was No. 2.

“This prestigious recognition reflects the Friendly Home’s commitment to providing excellent and compassionate care and services always,” said Glen Cooper, president and CEO. “Our staff of health care superheroes goes above and beyond every day. Now, more than ever, we are extremely grateful for every employee’s dedication to the safety and well-being of those we serve.”