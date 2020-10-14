Greece Chamber offering health insurance plans

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce has provided assistance with health insurance for more than 20 years, offering options for businesses, nonprofits, families and individuals.

Medical, dental and vision plans from major health insurance carriers, including Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, MVP Health Care, Univera, Guardian and VSP, in addition to supplemental/voluntary insurance are available.

Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.