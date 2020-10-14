Rochester Chamber welcomes 2020-21 CLIMB class

Rochester Chamber’s CLIMB, or Chamber Leadership Initiative: Mentoring for Business, selected 23 young leaders representing various roles and industries in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region to join the 2020-21 program.

This marks the fourth cohort of young professionals to participate in CLIMB, an experiential leadership development program that provides education, peer connections and resources to help them ascend to new heights of leadership and success within their organizations and community.

Throughout the yearlong experience, participants undergo an exploration of the regional economy, receive personalized development training from The XLR8 Team and are matched with an executive from the business community for a one-to-one mentoring relationship.

CLIMB graduates are asked to join the Future Leaders Advisory Council to provide insight and engagement with Rochester Chamber leadership. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 program will be conducted virtually.

“CLIMB is a commitment to our next generation of leaders in a time when their vision and courage are needed more than ever,” said Bob Duffy, president and CEO of the Rochester Chamber. “This program arms them with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed and to bring our region along with them. We are thrilled this year to welcome a strong and diverse cohort, representing some of the best rising talent that Rochester and the Finger Lakes has to offer. Our special thanks to the executive mentors for volunteering their time and talent to invest in our young leaders. We look forward to another great year of growth and exploration.”

This year’s class members are Lindsey Badger, Constellation Brands; Kyle Banks, RG&E; Nick Carleton, WeldWorks; Abigail Jamison Clark, Abigail Ventures; Myles Forsett, Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP; Robert Hoggard, University of Rochester; Lauren Iuranich, REDCOM Electronics Manufacturing Services; William Leinen, Ward Greenberg; Tim Lynch, IDEX; Caroline McClendon, Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network; Matthew Murphy, ESL Federal Credit Union; Kai Namesda, Pennant Ingredients; Nonso Nwanze, Rochester Regional Health; Joy Pierce, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Robert Poltrino, Wright Productions; Farrah Qadri, Rochester Regional Health; Julie Riley, Paychex; Courtney Brooke Santiago, BE Innovations; Elisabeth Stojkovic, Cameron Community Ministries; Douglas Thoma, Broccolo Garden Center; Bryn Virkler, Bryn Virkler Communications; Kiara Warren, City of Rochester; and Colin Young, Sage Rutty.

Participants are being mentored by Kim Allen and Lauren Dixon, Dixon Schwabl; Dave Beinetti, SWBR; Dr. Hiloni Bhavsar, Rochester Regional Health; Steve Blowers, Lifetime Assistance; Julie Camardo, Zweigle's; Ann Marie Cook, Lifespan; Shaquana Divers, Excellus BCBS; Barb Egenhofer, ROC2025; Amy Gurske and John Loury, CAUSE + EFFECT Strategy; Sanjay Hiranandani, Bluespout; Ray Isaac, Isaac Heating & Air; Yasmin Mattox, Arkatecht; Renee Forgensi Minarik, New York State Court of Claims; Aaron Newman, CloudCheckr; Wade Norwood, Common Ground Health; Sujatha Ramanujan, Luminate Accelerator at NextCorps; Tyrone Reaves, TruForm Manufacturing; Jaime Saunders, United Way of Greater Rochester; Donna Shultz, Mirror Show Management; Matt Tipple, JP Morgan Chase; and Jerome Underwood, Action for a Better Community.

Visit greaterrochesterchamber.com for information.