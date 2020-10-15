Chicke named Children’s Boutique of the Year

Chicke, a pop-up shop running through the end of December at 7 Schoen Place in Pittsford, was named the 2020 Children’s Boutique of the Year.

The Boutique Awards, hosted by the Boutique Hub and Shop the Best Boutiques, recognizes independent retail owners across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. Winners were decided through more than 250,000 votes.

Chicke, owned by Stephanie and Jonathan Thomas, is a baby and kids store selling sustainable alternatives to traditional children’s toys and clothing. The pop-up is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays and by appointment on Mondays-Tuesdays.