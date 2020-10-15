NYGRE Notable Names

Spencerport resident named regional director

HCR Home Care recently promoted Jessica Northrup, of Spencerport, to regional director of the Finger Lakes Licensed Home Care Services Agency.

Formerly director of nursing, Northrup manages the Finger Lakes region LHSCA staff, directs case managers to decrease hospitalization rates and maintain or increase home independence of clients by offering direct care, and assistance with establishing appropriate community resources.

Northrup earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College at Brockport and is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.