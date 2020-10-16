MC4 10/16 Notable Names

Constellation Brands elects board member

Nicholas Fink, CEO of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., was elected to the Constellation Brands board of directors, effective Jan. 4.

Fink was named CEO at Fortune Brands in January 2020 after serving as president and chief operating officer. He previously held leadership roles at Beam Suntory Inc., including president, Asia Pacific and South America, and chief strategy officer.

Fink earned his bachelor’s degree from the Institut d'Etudes Des Relations Internationales in Paris and a law degree from Northwestern University.

Victor resident joins RDG+Partners

Theresa Oderman, of Victor, recently joined RDG+Partners as an administrator in its outsourced accounting services division.

Oderman will be responsible for Quickbooks training and managing her business clients’ tax needs.

Previously, Oderman worked as a donor relations manager at the Animal Humane Society in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She also spent five years at Keuka College as a donor relations and campaign manager in advancement and external affairs.