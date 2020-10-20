First American ranked among Best Workplaces

Great Place to Work and Fortune honored First American Equipment Finance in Fairport as No. 22 on the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces list for the fifth consecutive year.

This ranking is based on survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at businesses with less than 1,000 full-time employees throughout the U.S. Factors included the extent to which employees trust leaders, respect with which people are treated, fairness of workplace decisions and camaraderie among the team.

“I’m proud of my colleagues for the exceptional culture they continue to build, despite operating in a work-from-home environment,” CEO Alan Sikora said. “This year has required us all to pivot to new ways of working, creative approaches to serving clients and new initiatives to support our community. The resilience, strength and positive spirit of my colleagues is remarkable.”