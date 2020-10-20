Rochester organizations awarded L3Harris grants

The L3Harris Foundation recently distributed grants in 19 states to organizations addressing a wide range of needs, including the digital divide, food insecurity, veteran aid, mentorship for STEM students and economic opportunities for small businesses.

Locally, grants went to Cameron Community Ministries, GiGi’s Playhouse, Gilda’s Club, Rochester Education Foundation, Warrior Salute Veteran Services and Young Women’s College Prep Foundation.

“The pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on all facets of our Rochester community,” said Dana Mehnert, president, communication systems, L3Harris. “The L3Harris Foundation social impact grants will help provide some relief to those most in need, especially students, parents, communities and small businesses in areas where our employees work and live.”

Nonprofit organizations needing volunteer assistance can visit l3harris.com for information.