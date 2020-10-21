GEICO opens Webster location

GEICO opened an office at 1900 Empire Blvd., Suite 877, in Webster. Maxwell Scheur will lead a team of licensed agents at the new location for customers living in Rochester’s eastern suburbs.

Scheur worked at the company’s Buffalo corporate office for more than six years, and held several roles in sales management and hiring. The Webster location can help customers purchase car insurance, as well as coverage for homeowners, renters, condos, RVs, motorcycles, umbrella, identity protection, jewelry, commercial auto insurance and boats.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers need to wear a mask upon entering the lobby. Call 585-670-2040 or visit on.gei.co/2HjqM5P for information.