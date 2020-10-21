GRQC presents Performance Excellence Awards

Rochester Regional Health, L3Harris Technologies, UR Medicine and Hillside Family of Agencies led the way with Gold and Silver awards at the Greater Rochester Quality Council’s 14th annual Showcase and Performance Excellence Awards.

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate recognizes and celebrates the achievements of high-performing organizations. The following organizations received awards for operations, team and customer excellence.

Operations Excellence

Gold Award: RRH, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, “Reducing Falls Through Hourly Rounding,” and RRH, Primary Care Specialty and Ambulatory Institute, “Adopting Point-of-Care Lead Screening.”

Silver Award: RRH, “Making Better Decisions by Implementing Changes That Stick: Utilization of Creative Decision-Making Models,” and UR Medicine, “Pursuing Excellence Initiative.”

Bronze Award: RRH, Long-Term Acute Care, “A CAUTI Reduction Initiative for DURable Success.”

Team Excellence

Gold Award: L3Harris Technologies, Tactical Communications, “Fulfillment Improvement.”

Silver Award: Hillside Family of Agencies, “Children’s Health Homes: Outreach Policy and Procedure”; RRH, Enterprise Program Management Office, “Leveraging Process Improvement for Systemwide Sustainability”; RRH, Performance Improvement, Quality and Safety Institute, “SafeConnect Root Cause Analysis Process Optimization”; and UR Medicine, Highland Hospital, “Let’s Talk: Reducing Length of Stay by Increasing Face-to-Face Communication.”

Bronze Award: Hillside Family of Agencies, “Foster Care Risk Screen Completion Project”; Huther Doyle Memorial Institute, “Influencing Nutritious Food Choices”; RRH, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, “Reducing Unit Acquired Pressure Injuries in the Intensive Care Unit”; UR Medicine, Golisano Children’s Hospital, “Wireless Temperature Monitoring Quality Improvement”; and UR Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Department, “Improving Patient Flow and Decreasing Patient Length of Stay Through Implementation of a Fast Track.”

Pathfinder Award: Children’s Institute, “Primary Project.”

Customer Excellence

Bronze Award: Gorbel, “Strategic Planning and Customer Service Excellence”; Hillside Family of Agencies, “Family Satisfaction,” “Problem Handling”; and UR Medicine, Strong Memorial Hospital, “Deaf Patient and Family Advisory Council.”