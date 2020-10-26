BCBS funding supports domestic violence prevention

Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield is providing $50,000 in financial support to domestic violence prevention organizations across upstate New York as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will go to RESOLVE of Greater Rochester and Willow Domestic Violence Center, as well as the Family Justice Center in Buffalo, Pinnacle Community Services in Niagara Falls, RISE in Endicott, Vera House in Syracuse and YWCA Mohawk Valley in Utica.

Domestic violence organizations are developing new strategies to support victims during the coronavirus pandemic by offering hotline services through online chats or texting, in case victims cannot call with an abuser at home.

Visit resolve-roc.org or willowcenterny.org for information.