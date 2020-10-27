Greenlight Networks opens Henrietta headquarters

High speed internet service provider Greenlight Networks recently opened its corporate headquarters in the town of Henrietta.

The 20,000 square foot facility on East Henrietta Road houses company leadership, administration, customer support and engineering teams, along with its recently formed joint venture Greenlight LeChase Construction.

The total project cost was placed at $46 million. Greenlight has committed to creating up to 93 new jobs. The company currently has 78 employees, up from 53 a year ago.

“Our company was founded in Rochester and continues to grow our headquarters and our network footprint here, thanks to the breadth of experienced telecom and internet professionals in the region and the available talent pool being cultivated at area colleges and universities, including Rochester Institute of Technology, SUNY Geneseo, Monroe Community College and the University of Rochester,” said Mark Murphy, president and CEO. “Contributing to our growth in this area is also the overwhelming support of our customers and increasing demand from prospective customers who need access to high speed internet now more than ever.”

Founded in 2011, Greenlight builds, owns and operates its fiber-optic networks to provide high speed internet connections to residential and business customers. It currently serves areas throughout Monroe County and plans to expand to the Buffalo Niagara Region.

“We are very excited about Greenlight Networks moving to Henrietta,” Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz said. “I’ve already toured their new facilities and was excited to learn they are already discussing potential expansion plans. I know our residents have been very excited for the possibility of very high speed internet in town. Their location in a revitalized building in Henrietta is a great plus.”

Visit greenlightnetworks.com for information.