Jewish Home recognized for care excellence

Jewish Senior Life’s Jewish Home of Rochester is recognized nationally for excellence in care, ranking among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Nursing Homes for 2020-21.

The Home was ranked as high-performing for long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. Of the 13,433 nursing homes nationwide, 8% received a high-performing rating in long-term care. Of the 14,126 facilities rated for short-term care, 17% were high-performing.

“At the Jewish Home, we hold ourselves to the highest standards,” said Mike King, president and CEO of Jewish Senior Life. “Our employees play a critical part to ensure we are providing exceptional health care and enhancing the lives of each of our residents. We are honored to be known as one of the best nursing homes in the nation.”

Visit jewishseniorlife.org for information.