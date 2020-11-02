Finn’s Automotive fundraising for Guiding Eyes

Finns Automotive, 45 E. Main St., Webster, is raising money throughout November for Guiding Eyes, a nonprofit organization that breeds and trains dogs for people who are blind and visually impaired.

The family-owned garage is donating $10 from each service or repair this month.

Kevin Finn, owner of Finns Automotive, previously raised money for Hope House in Webster and decided to leave the next charitable opportunity up to his employees.

“It’s part of our goal to continue to do outreach to the community, not just locally but to organizations that make a difference,” Finn said.

Service technician Jen Ott picked Guiding Eyes after seeing her neighbor Michele Capellupo train dogs for the organization.

“I saw a lot of older people at the health center that I went to who had mobility issues,” Capellupo said. “It went from that to, how can I help? There was an ad in the paper for Guiding Eyes and it interested me. I got my first puppy in 2007.”

Call 585-265-9620 to contact Finns Automotive or visit guidingeyes.org for information.